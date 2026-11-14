Needham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from hospitals, clinics, and home health. If you’re in patient care or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Walker Therapeutic & Educational Programs

Walker Therapeutic & Educational Programs Location: Needham, MA (campus-based)

(campus-based) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 9am–5pm, some evenings/weekends

Salary: Not listed

Work with a small caseload (up to 5 youth) providing trauma‑informed therapy and case management for children and families. Great fit if you have a master’s in Social Work, Psychology, or Counseling and want deep, relationship-based work in a tight-knit team.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary Range: $78,540.80 – $133,192.80/year (Level I–II)

Provide advanced testing and non‑surgical treatment for kids with eye movement and binocular vision issues, working closely with ophthalmologists. Ideal if you’re AOC-certified and want a mix of direct care, teaching, and some research/quality improvement.

Employer: VNA Care

Territory: Based in Needham, MA , covering Franklin, Foxboro & Sharon

Based in , covering Type: Part-time, ~24 hrs/week, weekdays 8am–4:30pm, flexible

Pay Range: $35.00 – $48.08/hour + mileage

See patients in their homes to help restore and maintain function after illness or injury. Great for a licensed PTA (associate’s degree) who wants field work, independence, and a flexible weekday schedule.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time, 4 days/week, day shift; some evenings/weekends for events

Salary Range: $52,228.80 – $83,564.00/year

Support the ambulatory Sports Medicine clinic with MSK ultrasound, regenerative medicine, and EPAT/ESWT treatments, plus some event coverage. Perfect if you have a bachelor’s degree, NATA certification, and MA licensure, and enjoy a mix of clinic and sports event work.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay based on experience and credentials)

Handle complex pediatric audiology cases from testing through case coordination and family counseling, plus mentoring students and joining research/quality projects. Best for a Doctor of Audiology (AuD) with 4+ years pediatric experience, CCC-A or Pediatric Audiology certification, and MA audiology license (or ability to get it quickly).

Employer: Greater Boston Addiction Centers

Location: Needham Heights, MA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day shift starting at 8:00am

Pay Range: $21.00 – $23.00/hour

Support an outpatient PHP/IOP/OP program with client check-ins, groups support, UA lists, and EMR documentation. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma/GED, know 12‑step/recovery principles, and want hands-on experience in addiction and mental health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.