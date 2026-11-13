🚧 Sewer smoke testing on select Needham streets Nov 16

The Town will be doing smoke testing of sanitary sewer lines starting Monday, November 16, 2026, between 8 am and 5 pm for about three days. This work helps find where extra water is getting into the sewer system, as required by the state.

Testing will happen on: Tower Ave., Hoover Rd., Lexington Ave., Concord St., Manning St., High St., Spring Rd., Burnside Rd., Bennington St., Greendale Ave., Webster St., Highland Ave., Manson Rd., Mercer Rd., Park Ave., West St., Cottage Ave., Mark Lee Rd., Hunnewell St.

Crews from EST Associates will blow harmless, odorless white smoke into sewer lines and watch where it comes out. Police details will be with the crews. The smoke does not stain and leaves no residue.

If smoke gets into your home, open your windows and tell the crew in the street.