📅 Golf Advisory Committee meeting on town course operations

The Needham Golf Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:30 PM in Needham Town Hall, Great Plain Room, 1471 Highland Ave, Needham, MA 02492.

On the agenda:

Approval of minutes from the last meeting

Report from the Golf Club on lease compliance , including a recap of the season, membership status, and finances

, including a recap of the season, membership status, and finances Discussion of any issues with the community related to the course

related to the course Scheduling the next meeting

If you’re interested in how the town golf course is run, its membership and finances, or have community concerns about the course, you can attend this public meeting at Town Hall.