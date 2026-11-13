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Needham
⚠️ Nov. 14 Select Board special meeting and boundary walk
7 days ago
⚠️ Select Board special meeting and boundary walk Nov. 14
The Needham Select Board is holding a special meeting on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM.
They will meet at the Public Services Administration Building parking lot, 500 Dedham Ave., Needham, MA 02492, then walk town boundary points (“perambulation of bounds”) along nearby town lines.
Planned schedule:
- 9:00 AM – Gather and begin perambulation of bounds at 500 Dedham Ave.
- 9:15 AM – MDC Reservation / Dedham line
- 9:30 AM – 235 Westfield Street / Dedham–Westwood line
- 9:45 AM – 344 Dedham Street / Westwood–Dover line
- 10:15 AM – Nursery, Charles River Street / Wellesley line
The notice was received and posted by the Town Clerk’s Office on 11/9/26 at 11:33 AM.
More Info: Calendar • SELECT BOARD AGENDA - Special Meeting
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