Needham’s engineering scene is busy right now, from consumer products to live TV. If you’re into building real things that people use and watch, these are worth a look.

Employer: SharkNinja France (SharkNinja)

SharkNinja France (SharkNinja) Location: Needham, MA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $142,500/year

Front-end mechanical role on Ninja coffee products used in millions of homes. You’ll own early-stage R&D, build prototypes, work across mechanical, sensors, and software, and mentor junior engineers.

Employer: SharkNinja

Location: Needham, MA (On-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time co-op (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $27 – $32/hour

Hands-on test engineering co-op for BSME/BSEE (or similar) students or recent grads. You’ll design test rigs, tear down products, analyze data, and help improve Shark products across floorcare, beauty, and home.

Employer: WCVB Channel 5 (Hearst Television)

Location: Needham, MA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $200,000/year

Lead the entire engineering operation for Boston’s ABC affiliate, including studios, transmitters, IT, and big live events like the Boston Marathon broadcast. Ideal if you have 5+ years in broadcast, management experience, and want a high-impact leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.