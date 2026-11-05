👔 Needham, MA Exec & Management Roles With Multiple $90K+ Paths

Needham’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in product and program management. If you like owning big projects and working across teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Encore Fire Protection

Location: Needham, MA (TechOps / PMO)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, experience-based + performance bonuses (no exact range listed)

Own major strategic tech projects or M&A integrations from kickoff to close. You’ll run scope, schedule, and risk in tools like Jira, Confluence, and Monday.com, with support from a Project Coordinator and a clear path toward Senior Project Manager. Strong PM experience and comfort leading without hand-holding are key.

Employer: SharkNinja

Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,600 – $90,000 USD

Lead new consumer products from idea to store shelf for SharkNinja’s coolers and drinkware lines. This role is great if you enjoy cross-functional leadership, data-driven decisions, and fast-paced product launches, with strong benefits and growth in a global brand.

Employer: SharkNinja

Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $120,000 USD

Act like a general manager for home-environment products, driving scope, cost, and schedule across global teams. You’ll own programs from concept through end-of-life, using KPIs to guide decisions and presenting to executives while enjoying broad benefits and visibility.

Employer: SharkNinja

Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $120,000 USD

Similar to the Home Environment role, but focused on outdoor products. You’ll coordinate global teams, manage risk and timelines, and help launch new outdoor gear at speed, with strong pay, benefits, and a high-energy, innovation-focused culture.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link, tailor your resume to the job’s keywords, and apply soon—these leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.