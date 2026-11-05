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Needham
📅 Nov 9 hybrid meeting on town-financed community housing
4 days ago
📅 Hybrid meeting on town-financed community housing
The Town-Financed Community Housing Oversight Committee is meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
You can join in person at Needham Town Hall, Great Plain Room, 1471 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA 02492, or online via Zoom.
Zoom details:
- Join link: https://needham-k12-ma-us.zoom.us/j/83068319744
- Webinar ID: 830 6831 9744
- One-tap mobile: +1 646 876 9923,,83068319744# US
- Or dial by phone: +1 646 876 9923 (use Webinar ID above)
Agenda:
- Public comment (each speaker has up to 3 minutes)
- NHA disbursement requests
If you care about how town-financed community housing funds are overseen or want to share your thoughts, you’re welcome to attend and speak during public comment.
More Info: Calendar • Town-Financed Community Housing Oversig...
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