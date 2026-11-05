📅 Nov 9 hybrid meeting on town-financed community housing

📅 Hybrid meeting on town-financed community housing

The Town-Financed Community Housing Oversight Committee is meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

You can join in person at Needham Town Hall, Great Plain Room, 1471 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA 02492, or online via Zoom.

Zoom details:

Join link: https://needham-k12-ma-us.zoom.us/j/83068319744

Webinar ID: 830 6831 9744

One-tap mobile: +1 646 876 9923,,83068319744# US

Or dial by phone: +1 646 876 9923 (use Webinar ID above)

Agenda:

Public comment (each speaker has up to 3 minutes )

) NHA disbursement requests

If you care about how town-financed community housing funds are overseen or want to share your thoughts, you’re welcome to attend and speak during public comment.