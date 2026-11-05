🎨 Needham Media Jobs: Multiple TV & News Roles $80K+

Needham’s media scene is busy right now, especially in TV news. If you’ve got newsroom, production, or reporting skills, there are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum News

Spectrum News Location: Needham Heights, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,000 – $152,400 base pay Lead the vision for NECN newscasts across New England. You’ll manage a team of storytellers, oversee breaking news and specials, and shape coverage across TV and digital. 5+ years producing/executive producing and 2+ years management experience required; must be able to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.

Employer: WCVB Channel 5

Location: Needham, MA

Type: Freelance / part-time schedule (listed as full-time in posting system)

Freelance / part-time schedule (listed as full-time in posting system) Pay: Competitive hourly rate based on experience Hands-on role making sure live newscasts and studio shows go out clean. Good fit if you know broadcast systems, like being in the control room, and can work varied shifts.

Employer: WCVB Channel 5

Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 + medical, dental, 401(k) match You’ll run the daily news plan: track stories, dispatch crews, and make fast editorial calls. Great for someone with strong news judgment, clear communication, and a love for breaking news.

Employer: WCVB Channel 5 / Hearst

Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,000 – $135,000 + medical, 401(k) match, paid parental leave Multiplatform reporter role focused on strong storytelling, live shots, and breaking news. You’ll juggle multiple stories, build sources, and deliver original enterprise reporting on tight deadlines.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.