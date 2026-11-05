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Soccer

NYFA Bulldogs Playoff Games on Nov. 7 in Groves

7 days ago
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The Nederland Youth Football Association Bulldogs start Round 1 of the playoffs on Saturday, November 7 at the PNGYFA Fields in Groves. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up and $5 for senior citizens with ID, with cash preferred at the gate. Fans are encouraged to wear black and gold to support the team.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Nederland Youth Football Association

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