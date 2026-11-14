State Sens. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, left, and Teresa Ibach of Sumner, right, are vying for speaker of the Nebraska Legislature in the 2027-28 legislative cycle. (Photos by Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — As Nebraska lawmakers prepare for the 2027 legislative session, where the state budget and property taxes will again be priorities, the race for the chamber’s next leader is on.

Two senators so far have said they are seeking at least 25 votes to be the next speaker of the Nebraska Legislature: state Sens. Teresa Ibach of Sumner and Kathleen Kauth of Omaha. More senators could run by the first day of the 2027-28 biennium on Jan. 6. Speaker John Arch of La Vista, who is finishing his fourth year as top dog of the one-house body, is term-limited.

In a Nov. 8 letter to all of her colleagues announcing her run for speaker, Ibach said her service has been the “honor” of her life and that the institution “deserves our respect and protection.” She is currently vice chair of the top internal legislative committee, the Executive Board.

“If elected speaker, I will work every day to foster an environment built on trust, open communication and mutual respect among my colleagues,” Ibach wrote.

Kauth, chair of the Legislature’s Business and Labor Committee, sent a letter to fellow conservatives in July confirming she would seek the speakership. She described her tenure as “among some of the most difficult moments in our history.”

“The speaker is routinely criticized, attacked on the floor and blamed for bills not advancing,” Kauth wrote. “As a frequent target of the leftists’ attacks, I am uniquely suited to ignore those attacks at the speaker level. Dealing with conflict is part of the job — the speaker cannot be more concerned about being nice than being effective and fair. I pledge to do just that.”

Legislative leadership is selected by secret ballot. In 2027, Republicans will hold 30 seats, Democrats 18. There will be one registered nonpartisan. The chamber is officially nonpartisan, meaning candidates’ parties don’t appear on the ballot, and lawmakers don’t caucus by party. Ibach and Kauth are both Republicans.

Nebraska has never elected a female speaker in the state’s nearly 160 years of existence. Kauth is term-limited after 2029. Ibach was just reelected to another four-year term through 2030.

A different type of leader

Nebraska’s speaker is different from those in other states. They set the daily agenda, decide debate timing limits and help keep a procedural flow in the lawmaking machine. In other states, a speaker might appoint committee chairs or have a heavier hand in policy.

In addition to the speaker, the chair of the Legislature’s Exec Board runs day-to-day operations of the legislative branch, including human resources. State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, the current chair, is term-limited. The board’s vice chair is the only one selected by the full Legislature.

State Sen. Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn, who had been seen as a front-runner for speaker, did not win reelection this fall. State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, who wants to succeed von Gillern as Revenue Committee chair, had said he would run for speaker if von Gillern lost. However, Jacobson endorsed Ibach after she agreed to run.

Kauth told the Nebraska Examiner that she didn’t like how Arch had “essentially anointed” von Gillern and that the Legislature shouldn’t have someone who won’t be returning influencing the speaker decision. She had telegraphed her desire to run for speaker in the spring.

“If I don’t get to 25, that’s fine — I will try for Business and Labor (chair) — but I do think I bring a lot to the role,” Kauth said.

Arch, who describes a good speaker as looking toward “process over policy,” said he had heard from other lawmakers who viewed von Gillern as the “most logical” next speaker.

“I wouldn’t call that ‘anointed,’” Arch said. “Everybody knows term limits are a reality and nothing lasts forever, and so people start to look to the future. And his name came up many times.”

Ibach said the upcoming session would “undoubtedly bring challenges.” This includes a projected $1.2 billion deficit to the state budget and continued desire to reform property taxes.

“However, with effective leadership, I believe we can accomplish great things for the citizens of Nebraska,” Ibach wrote.

Managing lawmakers’ personalities

Ibach said the role of speaker has two “essential functions.” One is facilitating the consideration of bills and resolutions. The other is the “opportunity to positively influence the culture of the Legislature by promoting productive debate and thoughtful decision-making.”

“These responsibilities are fundamental to the success of our institution, and I strongly believe I have the experience, judgment and commitment necessary to fulfill them,” Ibach said.

Kauth said the idea that the Legislature must protect minority voices is “completely invalid” in a unicameral system. She views it as 49 independent individuals each vying to pass legislation, and she said the speaker shouldn’t view appeasement as a solution.

“It’s not something where we’re going to give extra chances to people who are considered to be in a minority party,” Kauth said. “Again, we don’t have parties, so that’s No. 1 — treat everybody individually and as equals.”

Structuring debate

Kauth has already outlined three key ways she would be different from Arch:

Filibusters: Under Arch, prolonged debate on legislation could end after eight hours in first-round debate (general file), four hours in the second round (select file) and two hours on final reading. Kauth wants to halve the limits. She suggested some bills could face different limits, as needed, and she said she would outline the limits ahead of time.

Agenda setting: Lawmakers would begin debate on legislation quickly each day, and Kauth said there would never be a day when the agenda is “over.” She said, “Everything needs to be on the agenda so that we don’t waste the people’s time.”

Priority bills: Each lawmaker, plus each committee, can increase the chances of legislation being heard by designating a bill as a “priority bill.” There are more than 100 priority bills each year among 700-800 bills introduced. Kauth said each priority would be heard on the floor, in part aided by changes to filibusters and agendas. The speaker can select 25 priority bills, which have traditionally been noncontroversial.

“I will work with you where I can, do battle where I must and always treat you with the respect you deserve,” Kauth said of a personal leadership motto.

Kauth told conservative senators she would consult with each senator about their bill and expected opposition, seek a vote card of anticipated support and opposition if known, invite committee chairs to a weekly meeting to discuss pending legislation and recommend scheduling, and always be available to discuss strategy or provide mentoring. She tapped a conservative think tank to provide training to conservatives

“When we have filibustering talking about recipes,” Kauth said, “that’s literally just wasting time. It’s not adding to the discussion.”

That’s a nod to 2023, Kauth’s first full session as a lawmaker, when she led legislation to prohibit certain gender-related medical treatments and surgeries for youths with gender dysphoria. State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who is now term-limited, led days-long filibusters on unrelated bills protesting Kauth. Kauth’s bill still passed.

Ibach has not yet said how she’ll approach filibusters or scheduling. Multiple lawmakers said they would be waiting to hear Ibach’s approach and meet with her before deciding their vote.

A pitch to conservatives

Kauth has passed laws to define “sex” and require K-12 and collegiate sports teams to be designated as “male,” “female” or “coed.” She’s pledged to keep pushing for similar definitions for public bathrooms, which have so far not passed.

Kauth rejected a sentiment she’s heard that lawmakers shouldn’t bring difficult bills because they might make people “feel bad.” She said how someone feels about legislation is “their responsibility to manage their feelings.” She said she does bring difficult topics but works people through them and has never lost her composure on the floor.

“Whenever I hear people say, ‘Well, you’re too divisive,’ I’m not divisive,” Kauth said. “I am willing to engage in hard decisions and hard discussions. That’s not divisive. That’s leadership.”

In 2026, Kauth introduced kill motions and placeholder amendments on nearly every bill as a way to get around filibusters often led by Democratic senators, a counter to Cavanaugh. If needed, Kauth said, that option could remain available in 2027.

Kauth told her conservative colleagues in July that she would “need” their vote and proposed that all conservatives meet ahead of the session to cast straw votes for all leadership positions. She acknowledged challenges Republicans would have to maintain their 33-vote supermajority in the November election, the minimum to overcome a filibuster.

Republicans lost three seats this election. It takes 30 votes to change rules or override a veto.

“Only by maintaining a unified front will we be able to enact conservative legislation,” Kauth wrote in July.

‘Free from bias or favoritism’

Ibach told the Examiner that she wouldn’t compare her approach to Kauth’s but would highlight her own skills. She added that, with the recent election, “it’s going to be important to find compromise in order to be effective for the citizens of NE.”

“We have two major priorities,” she said in a text, “balancing the budget (constitutionally required) and delivering meaningful property tax relief for the citizens of Nebraska.”

In her first two years, Ibach served as vice chair of the Agriculture, Business and Labor and Nebraska Retirement Systems committees. In the past two years, she was again vice chair of the Ag Committee and vice chair of the Exec Board. She said she’s witnessed different approaches to addressing issues, the importance of fiscal responsibility and the value of listening to diverse perspectives.

In her letter, Ibach told her colleagues that Nebraskans elected each “for one fundamental purpose: to make the lives of Nebraskans better.”

“I will approach every issue with an open mind, free from bias or favoritism and work to ensure full and fair debate,” Ibach wrote. “I firmly believe we can accomplish great things when we work together in a healthy, respectful and productive manner.”

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