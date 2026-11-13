Protesters walking to Centennial Mall on Nov, 12. 2026 in Lincoln. (Juan Salinas II | Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — Bennett Martin Public Library staff had to bring in extra chairs for Nebraska’s Medicaid Advisory Committee meeting Thursday as guests flooded in to share their concerns about new restrictions on Medicaid.

Roughly 50 attendees, many wearing red or white shirts bearing phrases like “We sow solidarity, they sow misery” and “Healthcare is for everyone now,” packed the library’s fourth-floor meeting space. Jacob Kawamoto, deputy director of policy and plan management for the state Department of Health and Human Services’ Medicaid division, called it “record attendance,” as committee members agreed their meetings rarely see many attendees.

The attendees were there as part of a planned protest against cuts to Medicaid spurred by funding cuts under the federal “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which included an evening rally in downtown Lincoln.

Seventeen people spoke during the committee’s one-hour public comment period, with a majority expressing fear for the future well-being of themselves or their loved ones, who are either on Medicaid, or have had their coverage revoked.

A common concern among the testifiers was the lack of transparency from DHHS about how the changes would impact them. Several testifiers said they have stayed on the phone for hours trying to get clear answers, and frequently get different answers from DHHS staff for the same question.

Amanda Gershon, a sponsor of the 2018 ballot initiative that authorized Medicaid expansion in Nebraska, said the changes are not what Nebraskans voted for. She said the paperwork for Medicaid participants is too complex for the average person. After 12 years in the healthcare system, Gershon said she doesn’t understand how to properly fill hers out.

“I went to college, got A’s, and this is confusing,” Gershon said. “How is anyone with a developmental disability supposed to do this?”

Several testifiers criticized the implementation of new federally mandated work requirements for Medicaid recipients that took effect in Nebraska earlier this year. Broadly, the federal requirements mandate that certain adults receiving Medicaid who are between the ages of 19 and 64 will need to work, volunteer or attend school for at least 80 hours per month, earn at least $580 a month or qualify for an exemption.

Melanie Knight, a mother of an autistic son, said although her son works part-time and is considered high-functioning under state standards, there is “no way” he could handle working 80 hours per month. She said her son relies on Medicaid for medication that allows him to function, and even with it, he needs her help regularly.

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Cheila Ditzler, a psychiatric nurse who clarified that she was speaking on behalf of herself and not her organization, said she felt the work requirements ignored some of the barriers rural Nebraskans face in locating job opportunities in their area. She asked the committee to advocate for the state to allow Medicaid participants to demonstrate that they have attempted to find work in order to obtain an exemption.

As the meeting went on, some of those testifying expressed sympathy for the committee, with several people calling them “scapegoats” for the public to vent their frustrations on while state and federal leaders with the power to make decisions remain unchecked.

“It feels like you guys are going to be the scapegoats for our legislators and Jim Pillen and Republicans on Capitol Hill,” said Katrina Siefken. “And you guys don’t deserve that. And DHHS employees, they don’t deserve that.”

Committee member Philip Gray explained that their committee is mostly made up of Medicaid members — including himself — and healthcare providers who are tasked with making recommendations to the state on how to improve the Medicaid system. However, while the formation of the committee is a federal mandate, it is not a mandate that “anybody listen to us,” he said.

Several testifiers questioned the point of providing public feedback if the committee lacked “teeth” to enforce any meaningful change.

“I really appreciate that you guys are hearing us out,” said dental assistant Nehemiah Gage. “But it just feels like it’s for nothing.”

Several committee members addressed this concern, saying they shared a lot of the testifiers’ frustrations. Members noted that their committee has openings, as well as one of their subcommittees, and encouraged attendees to consider applying. Gray recommended attendees also look into applying for the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee.

“We may not have a lot of teeth, but you guys showing up here, that has teeth,” said committee vice chair Jennifer Hansen.

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