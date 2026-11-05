Here’s what Denise Powell said about her victory in Nebraska’s 2nd District

Denise Powell greets supporters at her watch party turned victory in Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District. The Nov. 3 event was in downtown Omaha at the Hilton at 10th and Cass streets. (Photo by Ailyn Adame for Nebraska Examiner)

OMAHA — Denise Powell’s victory in Nebraska’s most politically divided and diverse congressional district was part of a historic night for Democrats nationally, as voters across the country delivered a significant rebuke to the Trump administration.

Nebraska’s 2nd District often has had barn-burner races decided by a few points — that wasn’t the case Tuesday as Republican Brinker Harding conceded roughly an hour after the polls closed. Powell won by a margin of 15 percentage points.

The margin of the race could hint at a new era for the so-called swing district – though Powell isn’t counting on it. She said she can’t “ever, ever, ever take anything for granted in this district.”

“From your lips to God’s ears … I think a big part of our success was people’s frustration with this current administration,” Powell told reporters at her campaign headquarters Wednesday. “I know that my job over the next two years is to show the people of this district that I am truly going to fight for the things that I said that I was going to fight for.”

Her victory is also historic because she is the first woman to represent the 2nd District and the first Latina to hold a federal office in Nebraska. Powell said her campaign was triumphant because she stayed on message about concerns they were “hearing in the district”: affordability, access to healthcare, grocery costs and gas prices.

The campaigns tried to paint each other as extreme throughout the campaign. In the last few weeks of the race, the two candidates each accused the other of benefiting from PAC spending and making late tax payments.

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Harding consistently attacked Powell for alleged support for “sex education” for kindergartners and “transgender surgeries” for minors. During one of their debates, Powell said that wasn’t true.

“I think it’s really easy to get pulled in lots of different directions in politics because folks want to throw all kinds of issues around like Molotov cocktails,” Powell said. “I’m really proud of the way that we stayed really focused on that (affordability) messaging.”

Harding, while conceding the race at his Tuesday watch party, acknowledged the political environment deteriorated for Republicans. Harding, an Omaha City Council member, said Wednesday, “Voters in Nebraska and across the nation spoke loud and clear last night, and it’s incumbent upon the Republican Party to listen.”

“We need leaders who are focused on pocketbooks, public safety, and bringing people together,” part of Harding’s statement said.

Republicans across the nation were swept away by a blue tsunami, which included Senate contests in states Trump won by double digits just two years ago. Some had not elected Democrats in decades: Iowa, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio and Texas. Powell said she hopes the election results show President Donald Trump that he “needs to listen to the voice of the American people” because voters from across the political spectrum said “enough is enough, and we need to get this country back on track.”

Nebraska saw a splash of the tsunami as registered nonpartisan Dan Osborn lost his bid to Sen. Pete Ricketts, Gov. Jim Pillen won another term, and Rep. Mike Flood survived a closer-than-expected race against Chris Backemeyer.

During the GOP watch party in Omaha, several Republican elected officials called Nebraska a “firewall” from the great night for Democrats.

Powell said making “progress” is a long-term play and statewide candidates should feel proud of their performances.

“I think again Nebraska is a state where we don’t win everything with just Democrats. …We need to figure out a way to work within this broad coalition,” Powell said. “That is the reality of the state, and it’s one of the things that makes the state special.”

Looking ahead, Powell said one of her first priorities would be to seek reversal of Medicaid cuts. Powell hopes to land a spot on the House’s agriculture, energy and commerce committees. Democrats gained more than 30 seats Tuesday, more than enough to have control of the chamber.

She starts her two-year term next year.

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