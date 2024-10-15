Groups plan human ‘blue dot’ rally in Omaha

Blue dot signs and red state signs are popping up in the 2nd Congressional District, sometimes with both signs dueling in neighboring yards. (Cate Folsom/Nebraska Examiner)

OMAHA — Democrats and blue-leaning voters in Douglas County are celebrating at least one more chance to win a single stray Electoral College vote in red-state Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

An Omaha group calling itself Blue Dot Energy and the Douglas County Democratic Party are organizing a gathering at Memorial Park on Oct. 20 aimed at creating a human “blue dot” of locals supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president.

Ryan Wilkins is co-founder of Blue Dot Energy, a Facebook group that supports maintaining Nebraska’s system of splitting its electoral votes by congressional district. His group has also promoted blue dot yard signs in the 2nd District.

Local Republicans have answered with red state signs, including some topped with the hairstyle of former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

Wilkins’ group and the county Democrats aim to record and photograph the gathering between noon and 2 p.m. from the air, using a drone. The group will form the dot about 1:15 p.m. They’ve been planning the display since Labor Day.

“This is an audacious, historic, and collective effort to preserve NE-02’s identity while putting America and the world on notice that Nebraska’s ‘blue dot’ understands the assignment and is ready to do its part,” Wilkins said in a statement.

He said the rally is a way for the 2nd District to celebrate its independence in presidential politics. He said the groups are determined to help deliver one of Nebraska’s five electoral votes to Harris.

Redistricting made the politically divided 2nd District slightly more Republican-leaning by swapping parts of suburban Sarpy County for rural Saunders County, which is more conservative. NE-02 covers all of Douglas and Saunders Counties and parts of western Sarpy.

The district has a history of flipping, with each party winning twice in the last four presidential races. President Joe Biden beat Trump in the 2nd in 2020. Trump won it in 2016. Romney won it in 2012. Former President Barack Obama won it in 2008.

Nebraska Republicans have pushed for years to shift the state to winner-take-all in awarding electoral votes. This summer, Gov. Jim Pillen fell short of the 33 votes he said he needed to call a special session and overcome a promised filibuster.

The Douglas County Republican Party had no immediate comment on the rally. The Trump campaign has argued Harris’ politics run to the left of a purple district in Omaha. Harris-aligned groups have outspent Trump on NE-02 advertising and organizing.

Trump regional campaign spokeswoman Liz Huston said Nebraskans would deliver “a clear message” to Harris and send Trump back to the White House.

“While the Harris campaign can only offer photo ops, Team Trump is spending the afternoon canvassing voters,” Huston said. “Nebraskans want real solutions and aren’t amused by Kamala Harris and dangerous Nebraskan Democrats.”

