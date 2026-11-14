📅 Talent show dinner: submit your act or grab tickets

The O’Neill Friends of the Library are hosting their annual Dinner and the Arts talent show on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at the O’Neill Community Center.

You can:

Perform: Email your talent video to ncnartscouncil@gmail.com . The top 10 acts (one performance per person/group, 10 minutes max ) will be chosen to perform. Submissions are due October 12.

Email your talent video to . The (one performance per person/group, ) will be chosen to perform. Attend: Enjoy a roast beef and mashed potato meal catered by BK Caterers, plus a cash bar run by the O’Neill Knights of Columbus.

Details:

Tickets: $30 , must be purchased in advance

, must be Where to buy: O’Neill Library, KBRX radio, The O’Neill Shopper , or from board members Keith Willis, Mark Urwiller, Nathan Wabs, Marilyn Rabe, Kendra Vanderbeek, Chase Harrison, Ann Wrede, Lisa Connot

, or from board members Doors open: 5:30 pm

Program starts: 6:00 pm

Guests at the dinner will rate the acts and help choose the top talent.