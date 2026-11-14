📅 Angel Tree gift drive at WCHS

Help make the holidays brighter for local kids in need.

Event date: November 16, 2026, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Location: WCHS, 225 S. Bluff Street, Winnebago, NE 68071-9767

The Angel Tree program provides holiday gifts for children served by Child and Family Services, the Temporary Assistance Needy Family Program, and the Youth Crisis Intervention Center.

How to take part:

Go to the Dental Clinic at WCHS .

. Choose a child from the angel tree or list . The front desk will register the child so no one is missed. (Tags only show the child’s age and gender .)

. The front desk will register the child so no one is missed. (Tags only show the child’s .) Shop for a gift.

Bring back the unwrapped gift with the tag to WCHS by December 10, 2026.

Your gift helps make sure every child receives something special this holiday season.