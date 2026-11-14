🏛️ Nebraska Supreme Court seeks comments on new bar membership rule

The Nebraska Supreme Court is asking for public comments on proposed changes to Nebraska Court Rule § 3-803, which deals with who is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and what types of membership exist.

How to comment and by when

The Court is inviting anyone who is interested to share their thoughts on these proposed amendments.



Deadline to comment: April 1, 2027



How to submit: By email

By email

Email subject line must say: “Neb. Ct. R. § 3-803.”



If you want a paper copy of the full proposed rule changes, you can call the Clerk’s Office at 402-471-3731.

What rule is being changed?

The changes are to Chapter 3: Attorneys and the Practice of Law, specifically Article 8: State Bar Association; Creation; Control; and Regulation, and within that, § 3-803: Membership.

This rule explains:



Who is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association



What types (classes) of membership there are



What each class can and cannot do



Who is a member of the Bar?

Under subsection (A):



Current lawyers – Everyone already admitted to practice law in Nebraska by order of the Nebraska Supreme Court is a member of the Bar Association, as long as they follow the membership rules, including paying any mandatory membership assessments set by the Court.



Record-keeping – The Administrator of the Attorney Services Division, an employee of the Nebraska Supreme Court, keeps all membership records and carries out duties required by the Court and these rules.





Membership classes – adding a sixth category

Under subsection (B), the rule changes the list of membership classes. The Bar will have six classes instead of five:



Active members



Inactive members



Uncompensated, Pro Bono members (this is the detailed new category being fleshed out)

(this is the detailed new category being fleshed out)

Disability Inactive members



Law Student members



Emeritus members



(1) Active members

Active members are:



Lawyers licensed to actively practice law in Nebraska



Who do not qualify for and apply for Inactive or Uncompensated, Pro Bono status

qualify for and apply for Inactive or Uncompensated, Pro Bono status

And who are not Law Student members



(2) Inactive and Disability Inactive members

A lawyer may choose Inactive status if:



They are not actively practicing law in Nebraska, or



They live outside Nebraska and are not actively practicing in Nebraska, and



They are not an Emeritus member



Key points:



A lawyer with an impairment that prevents active practice may apply for Disability Inactive status under Neb. Ct. R. § 3-311(C) .

status under .

A member on Disability Inactive status does not have to pay annual inactive dues during the disability period.

during the disability period.

The application and supporting information are confidential under § 3-318(D)(2), but an order granting the application is public under the same rule.



To become Inactive, a member must:



File a written application with the Administrator of Attorney Services Division.



Inactive members:



May not practice law in Nebraska

practice law in Nebraska

May not vote or hold office in the Bar Association



To return to Active status, an Inactive member must:



Apply to the Administrator



Pay required fees and dues



Meet any fitness requirements under § 3-803(F)



Undergo a character and fitness review by the State Bar Commission, which then makes a recommendation to the Court (see Appendix A)



Members on Disability Inactive status must apply for reinstatement under § 3-311(G).

(3) Emeritus members

A lawyer may choose Emeritus status if, during the dues year being billed, they either:



Turn 75 years old , or

, or

Have been actively practicing law in Nebraska for 50 years or more



To become Emeritus, a member must:



File a written application with the Administrator of Attorney Services Division



Emeritus members:



Do not pay membership dues

membership dues

May not practice law in Nebraska

practice law in Nebraska

May not vote or hold office in the Bar Association



An Emeritus member can return to Active status by:



Applying to the Administrator



Paying required dues



Meeting any fitness requirements set by the Supreme Court



(4) Uncompensated, Pro Bono members

This is the detailed new membership class. To serve as an Uncompensated, Pro Bono member, a lawyer must be authorized by the Supreme Court after completing an application that is renewed every year.

They must certify that they:

(a) Have previously been an Active, Emeritus, or Inactive member in good standing in Nebraska, and are in good standing in all other places where they are admitted.

(b) Have not voluntarily surrendered their license under § 3-315.

(c) Have no discipline record in the last 3 years and no pending or unresolved investigations in Nebraska or any other jurisdiction.

(d) Agree to follow the Nebraska Rules of Professional Conduct and accept the disciplinary authority of the Nebraska Supreme Court and Nebraska Counsel for Discipline.

(e) Will immediately tell the approved legal services provider about any disciplinary complaint or charges in Nebraska.

(f) Will not request or accept any compensation or other financial gain for legal services under this chapter, except reimbursement for actual, reasonable, and necessary expenses while working through an approved legal service organization.

(g) Will complete at least 3 hours of Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) each year (in person or remote), with 1 hour in ethics/professional responsibility.

(h) Will provide legal services only under the supervision of an approved legal service organization, and will not otherwise do legal work that would require Active member status.

(i) Will not claim to be an Active member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

(j) Understand that their Uncompensated, Pro Bono status may be revoked if the approved legal services organization withdraws its supervision, and that the organization must immediately notify the Clerk of the Supreme Court if supervision will stop.

(k) Understand that their status may be revoked if there are grounds for discipline under Neb. Ct. R. § 3-301 et seq., or if they fail to meet any of the listed requirements.

(l) Understand that their status may be terminated by the Court at any time, without prior notice and without any showing of cause.

Under subsection (5) (partially shown), an Uncompensated, Pro Bono member, when supervised by an Active member working with an approved legal service organization, may perform activities needed to resolve a legal matter.

Residents who are lawyers, or who work with legal services, may wish to review the full text and submit comments by April 1, 2027, if they have views on these membership changes.