Offutt AFB is busy right now with cleared IT and cyber roles, especially tied to USSTRATCOM missions. If you’ve got Java, testing, or architecture skills (and a clearance), there’s solid money and mission-focused work here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Offutt Air Force Base, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,400 – $117,800

Clearance: U.S. Citizen, able to obtain government clearance; special-access facility

Test modern web-based Java mission systems that support the USSTRATCOM nuclear mission. You’ll write and run test scripts, validate deployments, and act as the quality gate in an Agile DevSecOps environment, with flexible schedules and a strong benefits package.

Note: A second posting for this role appears to be a duplicate; details are the same.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Offutt Air Force Base, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,900 – $135,500

Clearance: U.S. Citizen, able to obtain government clearance; special-access facility

Build secure, full-stack Java/Web capabilities for USSTRATCOM’s Strategic Mission Planning and Execution System. Great fit if you know Java, REST, microservices, SQL, and tools like GitLab, Spring Boot, and React/Angular/Vue, and want flexible schedules plus comprehensive benefits.

Note: Another Software Engineer posting has the same description and range and appears to be a duplicate.

Employer: E&M Technologies, Inc.

Location: Offutt Air Force Base, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $105,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with ability to obtain CI Poly

Travel: Up to 20%

Design and troubleshoot complex enterprise cyber and system architectures in support of USSTRATCOM. Ideal if you have 5+ years in systems/cyber engineering, strong Linux, Kubernetes/OpenShift, Ansible, Python, SQL, and want to work on 24/7 mission systems with a full benefits package.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—clearance-heavy roles can move fast. Click through, skim the full description, and get your resume in while the postings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.