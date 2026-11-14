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🏥 O’Neill, NE Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles
O’Neill’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town—good mix of hands-on caregiving, behavior support, and a solid travel gig if you’re ready to hit the road.
Youth Behavioral Specialist – Paid Training to RBT (BK Behavior)
- Employer: BK Behavior
- Location: O'Neill, NE (in-home and community-based)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)
Work 1:1 with kids with Autism using ABA therapy. Same Day Pay, flexible schedule, choose your own cases, and paid training to become an RBT if you’re new to the field.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,275/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: O'Neill, NE (travel assignment)
- Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)
- Salary: About $2,275 per week for 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts
13-week travel contract for an experienced Respiratory Therapist. Coast offers guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs, so your income is more stable while you’re on assignment.
In Home Caregiver 133
- Employer: Right at Home
- Location: O'Neill & Creighton, NE
- Type: Likely part-time / flexible (not clearly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide in-home support to seniors so they can stay safe and independent. Flexible scheduling, a supportive team, and open to both experienced CNAs and folks who just have a big heart and want to help.
Youth Behavioral Specialist – Paid Training to RBT (Heartland ABA)
- Employer: Heartland ABA
- Location: O'Neill, NE (in-home and community-based)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)
Another strong ABA option if you want to work with kids with Autism. Offers Same Day Pay, part-time hours, career growth toward BCBA programs, and paid RBT training with no prior experience required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s wiggle room on hours and start dates if you’re a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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