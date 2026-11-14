O’Neill’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town—good mix of hands-on caregiving, behavior support, and a solid travel gig if you’re ready to hit the road.

Employer: BK Behavior

BK Behavior Location: O'Neill, NE (in-home and community-based)

(in-home and community-based) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Work 1:1 with kids with Autism using ABA therapy. Same Day Pay, flexible schedule, choose your own cases, and paid training to become an RBT if you’re new to the field.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: O'Neill, NE (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Salary: About $2,275 per week for 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts

13-week travel contract for an experienced Respiratory Therapist. Coast offers guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs, so your income is more stable while you’re on assignment.

Employer: Right at Home

Location: O'Neill & Creighton, NE

Type: Likely part-time / flexible (not clearly stated)

Likely part-time / flexible (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Provide in-home support to seniors so they can stay safe and independent. Flexible scheduling, a supportive team, and open to both experienced CNAs and folks who just have a big heart and want to help.

Employer: Heartland ABA

Location: O'Neill, NE (in-home and community-based)

(in-home and community-based) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Another strong ABA option if you want to work with kids with Autism. Offers Same Day Pay, part-time hours, career growth toward BCBA programs, and paid RBT training with no prior experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s wiggle room on hours and start dates if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.