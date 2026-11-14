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📅 Nebraska Latino Youth Summit spotlights court careers
12 days ago
📢 Nebraska Latino Youth Summit connects students with court careers
The 2026 Nebraska Latino Youth Summit brought together about 700 high school students from across Nebraska to learn about education and career paths.
The Executive Director of the Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans invited the Judicial Branch Language Access team to share:
- How court and probation interpreter services work
- The Interpreter Certification Pathway
- Career opportunities within the Nebraska Judicial Branch
The summit helped:
- Raise awareness of interpreter services
- Connect directly with Latino youth interested in public service careers
- Build relationships with community organizations and educators serving Nebraska’s Latino community
- Support efforts to recruit diverse, qualified professionals into the courts and probation system
A photo from the event features Angie Diaz and Ana Laguna from Kearney Adult Probation, and Kathleen Valle, Language Access Director.
More Info: 2026 Nebraska Latino Youth Summit | Nebraska Judic...
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