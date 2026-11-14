📅 Free film & discussion on Native mascots in Santee, Winnebago, Lincoln

Nebraska’s four Tribal Nations are teaming up to host the first in-state screenings of the award‑winning documentary “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting” during Native American Heritage Month.

All screenings are free, open to the public, and include light refreshments and a panel discussion with the filmmakers and Tribal leaders. No registration is required.

Schedule:

Mon, Nov 16, 2026 – 5:00 p.m.

Nebraska Indian Community College – Santee Campus Community Event Center, Santee, NE

Tue, Nov 17, 2026 – 4:00 p.m.

Little Priest Tribal College – Elk Auditorium, Winnebago, NE

Wed, Nov 18, 2026 – 4:00 p.m.

Sheldon Museum of Art – Abbott Auditorium, Lincoln, NE

The film looks at Native American names, images, and gestures used as sports mascots and their impact on Native communities, followed by Q&A and community conversation at each site.