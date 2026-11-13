📅 St. Peter’s Christian Mothers Annual Bazaar in Ewing

St. Peter’s Christian Mothers of Ewing, NE are hosting their Annual Bazaar on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at St. Dominic’s Hall, Ewing.

They’ll be serving homemade chicken noodle and chili soup, sandwiches, and desserts for a free-will offering. You can also browse a Bake Sale, Grab Bag, Raffle, Crafts, and Religious Items.

It’s a relaxed community event with good food and a chance to visit with neighbors. Just show up during the event hours—no registration mentioned.