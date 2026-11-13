📅 Free live music weekend at Springlake Angus Center

Enjoy two days of music during the November to Remember celebration at Springlake Angus Center.

On Saturday, November 14, the Drew Phillips Band—recently named Band of the Year at the Heartland Music Awards—plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. They’re known for high‑energy shows and have shared the stage with Eric Church, Bailey Zimmerman, and Rodney Atkins.

On Sunday, November 15, dance to Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons, billed as Nebraska’s Finest Polka Band, from 2 to 6 p.m. Expect polkas, waltzes, and beer songs.

There is NO COVER CHARGE for either performance. Pizzas are available, and everyone is welcome, including deer hunters.

Location: Springlake Angus Center – 16 miles north of O’Neill on Highway 281, then 14 miles east on 887th Road.

For more info, check their Facebook page.