📅 Free child car seat safety check in Winnebago

Make sure your kids are riding safely.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 4:00–6:00 PM, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System is hosting a Child Safety Seat Check at the Winnebago South Fire Hall, 103 S Bluff St, Winnebago, NE 68071.

What’s offered:

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will check your child’s car seat

will check your child’s car seat Help with proper fitting and installation

Car seats will be provided

Home safety tips and supplies (while supplies last)

Who should go: Parents and caregivers. Bring your child so technicians can be sure the seat fits them correctly.

The event is free for all attendees.

Questions? Contact PHN at 402-745-3950.