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Winnebago
📅 Free child car seat safety check in Winnebago Nov. 13
9 days ago
📅 Free child car seat safety check in Winnebago
Make sure your kids are riding safely.
On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 4:00–6:00 PM, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System is hosting a Child Safety Seat Check at the Winnebago South Fire Hall, 103 S Bluff St, Winnebago, NE 68071.
What’s offered:
- Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will check your child’s car seat
- Help with proper fitting and installation
- Car seats will be provided
- Home safety tips and supplies (while supplies last)
Who should go: Parents and caregivers. Bring your child so technicians can be sure the seat fits them correctly.
The event is free for all attendees.
Questions? Contact PHN at 402-745-3950.
More Info: Child Safety Seat Check | WCHS
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