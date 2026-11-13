undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Geneva
📅 Decorate Geneva for “Light Up the Holidays!” by Dec 12
9 days ago
📅 Holiday decorating in Geneva: “Light Up the Holidays!”
Residents and local businesses in Geneva are invited to decorate their windows, yards, or storefronts for the holiday season using the theme “Light Up the Holidays!”
- Decorating dates: November 29 – December 12, 2026
- Judging date: December 13, 2026
- Where: Homes and businesses around Geneva
- Who can join: Residents and businesses
There’s no need to sign up—just decorate your place anytime between Nov 29 and Dec 12 to be included when judges look around on Dec 13.
Fun, simple way to get into the holiday spirit and brighten up the community!
More Info: Calendar • Community Events
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.