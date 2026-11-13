📅 Holiday decorating in Geneva: “Light Up the Holidays!”

Residents and local businesses in Geneva are invited to decorate their windows, yards, or storefronts for the holiday season using the theme “Light Up the Holidays!”

Decorating dates: November 29 – December 12, 2026

Judging date: December 13, 2026

Where: Homes and businesses around Geneva

Homes and businesses around Who can join: Residents and businesses

There’s no need to sign up—just decorate your place anytime between Nov 29 and Dec 12 to be included when judges look around on Dec 13.

Fun, simple way to get into the holiday spirit and brighten up the community!