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Wayne City

📅 Soup supper & student-made recycled ornaments in Wayne

8 days ago
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📅 Student-made holiday ornaments & soup supper in Wayne

Wayne middle and high school art students have been hard at work making recycled holiday ornaments for the Green Team’s Christmas tree at the Wayne City Auditorium.

You’re invited to a soup supper on Thursday, November 19th from 4:30–7:00 p.m. at the auditorium. While you’re there, you can check out the creative ornaments made by Mr. Surber’s middle school and Mrs. Jackson’s high school art classes.

If you’re looking for a simple community outing and want to support local students’ artwork, just stop by the auditorium during the event time.

More Info: WayneSchools - Christmas in Wayne Parade of Lights

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