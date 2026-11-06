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Winnebago

📅 Diabetes Awareness Lunch & Learn on Nov 5

8 days ago

📅 Diabetes Awareness Lunch & Learn – Nov 5

Take your lunch break to learn more about diabetes and how it affects our community.

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 11:30 AM–12:30 PM
Where: Elk Auditorium, Little Priest Tribal College, 601 East College Drive, Winnebago, NE 68071
What: A Lunch & Learn session featuring keynote speaker Camilla Barajas focused on diabetes awareness, learning, and connection.
Extras: Door prizes available (you must be present to win).

This is a good chance to grab lunch, hear from a speaker, and get better informed about diabetes for yourself or loved ones.

More Info: Diabetes Awareness: Lunch & Learn

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