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Platte County

📢 Consider a meaningful career as a 911 dispatcher

4 days ago
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📢 Thinking about a 911 dispatch career?

The Columbus–Platte County Joint Communications Center is encouraging people to consider a career in emergency communications.

Director Rachel Pensick explains that dispatchers:

  • Are often the calm voice people hear on the worst day of their lives
  • Gather critical information from callers
  • Communicate clearly with law enforcement, fire, and EMS
  • Help coordinate the response so first responders get where they need to be
  • Must stay calm under pressure while helping people who may be scared or overwhelmed

The message to potential applicants: this work is challenging, but it’s a meaningful way to serve the community and support first responders.

If you’re considering this profession, take time to understand both the responsibility and the opportunity to make a difference every day. (The notice does not list a specific job posting or application link.)

More Info: Ready to consider a rewarding career in emergency ...

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