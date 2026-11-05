📢 Consider a meaningful career as a 911 dispatcher

📢 Thinking about a 911 dispatch career?

The Columbus–Platte County Joint Communications Center is encouraging people to consider a career in emergency communications.

Director Rachel Pensick explains that dispatchers:

Are often the calm voice people hear on the worst day of their lives

people hear on the worst day of their lives Gather critical information from callers

from callers Communicate clearly with law enforcement, fire, and EMS

with law enforcement, fire, and EMS Help coordinate the response so first responders get where they need to be

so first responders get where they need to be Must stay calm under pressure while helping people who may be scared or overwhelmed

The message to potential applicants: this work is challenging, but it’s a meaningful way to serve the community and support first responders.

If you’re considering this profession, take time to understand both the responsibility and the opportunity to make a difference every day. (The notice does not list a specific job posting or application link.)