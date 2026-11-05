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📢 Consider a meaningful career as a 911 dispatcher
📢 Thinking about a 911 dispatch career?
The Columbus–Platte County Joint Communications Center is encouraging people to consider a career in emergency communications.
Director Rachel Pensick explains that dispatchers:
- Are often the calm voice people hear on the worst day of their lives
- Gather critical information from callers
- Communicate clearly with law enforcement, fire, and EMS
- Help coordinate the response so first responders get where they need to be
- Must stay calm under pressure while helping people who may be scared or overwhelmed
The message to potential applicants: this work is challenging, but it’s a meaningful way to serve the community and support first responders.
If you’re considering this profession, take time to understand both the responsibility and the opportunity to make a difference every day. (The notice does not list a specific job posting or application link.)
More Info: Ready to consider a rewarding career in emergency ...
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