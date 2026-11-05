📅 Nov. 30: Junior High Girls Wrestling Invite at Tekamah-Herman

📅 Junior High Girls Wrestling Invite at Tekamah-Herman

Junior high girls from Allen Consolidated Schools will compete in the Tekamah-Herman Girls JH Wrestling Invite.

Date: Monday, Nov. 30, 2026

Time: 4:30pm – 8:30pm

Location: Tekamah-Herman High School South Gym

Families, friends, and fans are welcome to come out and support the junior high girls wrestling team during this invite. It’s an evening event, so you can plan rides and travel time after school and work.