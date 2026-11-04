📅 Norris HS EMC Unified Bowling home meet Nov. 12

📅 EMC Unified Bowling at Sun Valley Lanes Norris High School’s varsity unified bowling team has an EMC home meet coming up. Date: November 12, 2026

Time: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Who: Norris High School varsity unified bowling

varsity unified bowling Event: EMC Unified Bowling

Location: Sun Valley Lanes

Home or Away: Home event for Norris Students, families, and community members can come out to support the Norris High School unified bowling team during this conference meet.

More Info: EMC | Norris School District