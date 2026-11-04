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📅 Norris HS EMC Unified Bowling home meet Nov. 12

3 days ago
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📅 EMC Unified Bowling at Sun Valley Lanes

Norris High School’s varsity unified bowling team has an EMC home meet coming up.

  • Date: November 12, 2026
  • Time: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
  • Who: Norris High School varsity unified bowling
  • Event: EMC Unified Bowling
  • Location: Sun Valley Lanes
  • Home or Away: Home event for Norris

Students, families, and community members can come out to support the Norris High School unified bowling team during this conference meet.

More Info: EMC | Norris School District

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