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📅 Norris HS EMC Unified Bowling home meet Nov. 12
3 days ago
📅 EMC Unified Bowling at Sun Valley Lanes
Norris High School’s varsity unified bowling team has an EMC home meet coming up.
- Date: November 12, 2026
- Time: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Who: Norris High School varsity unified bowling
- Event: EMC Unified Bowling
- Location: Sun Valley Lanes
- Home or Away: Home event for Norris
Students, families, and community members can come out to support the Norris High School unified bowling team during this conference meet.
More Info: EMC | Norris School District
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