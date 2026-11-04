📅 Veterans Day concert at The Lofte on Nov. 8, 2026

📅 Veterans Day Concert at The Lofte

A Veterans Day Concert will be held at The Lofte on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 2:30 p.m.

If you’d like to honor veterans with live music and a community gathering, mark your calendar and plan to attend this afternoon concert at The Lofte.

The listing does not include ticket or contact details, so check with The Lofte directly for any admission information or questions.