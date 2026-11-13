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Nebo
📅 Thanksgiving Lunch at Nebo Elementary School Nov. 13
9 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving Lunch at Nebo Elementary
Nebo Elementary School is hosting a Thanksgiving Lunch on November 13 from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm.
The event will take place at Nebo Elementary School.
You can add this event to your personal calendar using the calendar options provided on the school’s website.
More Info: Thanksgiving Lunch | November 13, 2026 | Nebo Elem...
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