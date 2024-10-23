Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NC Newsline

    North Carolina child care centers struggle to reopen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

    By Greg Childress,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iwob6_0wIO9KLj00

    Child care workers press NC legislators earlier this year to fund their industry as federal stabilization grants sunset. (Photo: Clayton Henkel)

    As many as 55 childcare centers in Western North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene will remain closed for the foreseeable future, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). More than 200 facilities in the 25 counties declared major disaster areas were impacted by the storm.

    “Even before Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, our child care facilities were in financial crisis,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “Quality child care is a critical resource not only for children in storm-impacted counties, but for parents working to rebuild their homes and lives.”

    Gov. Roy Cooper and DHHS Sec. Kody Kinsley receive an update on Mission Hospital’s recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene. (Pool photo: Paul Barker-Governor’s Office)

    The governor said work is underway to help programs reopen quickly, but additional funding from the General Assembly is needed to address both the immediate hurricane impacts and to ensure the long-term viability of North Carolina’s child care system.

    Hurricane Helene struck as state emergency funding to replace federal COVID-relief child care funds are running out. Cooper has warned that the state’s child care centers, teachers and parents will be in trouble unless lawmakers provide additional funding to help stabilize them financially.

    “North Carolina relies on high-quality early childhood education and child care to support children’s healthy development and learning, allow parents to work and keep businesses running,” Cooper said earlier this month. “But these programs are now in crisis and we need the legislature to step up and make real investments before more child care centers close, more early childhood educators quit and programs become unaffordable for too many parents.”

    The federal government poured $1.3 billion into North Carolina during the pandemic to help keep child care facilities open. The grants, which were funded by the 2021 federal American Rescue Plan, ran out in June. The Republican-led General Assembly provided $67.5 million to help fill the gap through Dec. 31, but industry representatives have said this amount was inadequate.

    NCDHHS said that efforts to safely reopen child care centers align with Cooper’s executive order , which allows regulatory flexibilities in storm-impacted counties so that critical services can resume supporting families, even as facilities recover and rebuild. Regulated child care facilities that lack usual sources of power, drinking water, wastewater treatment or have lost records, documents or other paperwork may be able to reopen under an Emergency Operations Plan developed with their child care licensing consultant from the NCDHHS Division of Child Development and Early Education (DCDEE). DCDEE is collaborating with the Division of Public Health (DPH) to develop environmental health guidance for child care facilities to reopen quickly and operate safely.

    “As our friends, neighbors and communities in Western North Carolina begin to recover, we are committed to helping child care facilities reopen safely,” NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said. “We want children to have access to quality early care and learning, and parents to return to work confident their children are safe and cared for.”

    For families impacted by Hurricane Helene seeking child care options, NCDHHS has partnered with Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies to activate the Find Child Care NC hotline. Families can call 1-888-600-1685 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for help finding an open child care facility near you.

    Related Search

    North CarolinaHurricane Helene impactChild care crisisChild care fundingNorth Carolina politicsNc health and Human Services

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Lawmakers call for investigation into social media-fueled hurricane misinformation
    NC Newsline1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 minutes ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    How do you vote amid the hurricane damage? States are learning as they go.
    NC Newsline15 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy