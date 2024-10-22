Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

When it comes to climate change and its increasingly serious impacts on our world – more and more intense severe weather, rising oceans, species extinction, mass human migration — the temptation to throw up one’s hands in despair is powerful.

And yet, scientists have repeatedly and conclusively demonstrated that there are things humans can and must do right away to slow the process and better prepare for the huge challenges that a rapidly warming planet will pose.

The trick, of course, is that these things will require a concerted, all-hands-on-deck effort that involves the public and private sectors working together to make several important changes – like rapidly ending our addiction to fossil fuels and making large new investments in infrastructure and sustainable energy.

And this is where each of us comes in. To bring about this kind of swift and positive action, it’s essential that we elect and support leaders who grasp this reality.

The bottom line: As massive of a problem as it is, climate change is on the ballot this fall. Caring and thinking people must act accordingly.

For NC Newsline, I’m Rob Schofield.