Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NC Newsline

    North Carolina should address a major shortcoming of public school civics education

    By Olivia Metelo,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pK0db_0vocSg7600

    (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

    As a Wake County high school graduate, I can tell you what the U.S. Constitution is. I can tell you about the Nineteenth Amendment and how it guarantees my right to vote as a woman. I learned all of this in my required Civics course during my freshman year.

    What I didn’t learn was how to vote.

    I can tell you who the U.S. President is and how I learned about the electoral college system that got him there.

    What I didn’t learn was who my local legislators are and what role they play in passing laws that, arguably, impact me more than any federal public official does.

    This is the unfortunate reality of civics education across North Carolina — and really, across the nation — that is leaving my generation uneducated and unprepared on how to be civically engaged. Currently, students are heavily educated on the historical foundations of our country and on the major public figures they hear so frequently about in the news. What they aren’t taught are how to practically exercise their right to vote, engage with their local legislators, and advocate for concrete local change.

    We see the negative impacts of this in our communities, but we also see it in the numbers. In the 2022 General Election, less than a quarter of registered voters ages 18-25 in North Carolina voted, with only a 24.1% turnout rate.

    With youth voters having the lowest voter turnout rate of any age group across the state, it is more crucial now than ever that efforts to register and turn out young voters become more equitable and effective. This starts with civics education in high school by ensuring that students are taught more than just history.

    Being taught how to register to vote is critical for high school juniors and seniors as many are eligible for voter pre-registration. In North Carolina, pre-registration allows 16- and 17-year-olds to fill out the registration form and become automatically registered when they turn 18.

    When I was a junior, many of my friends didn’t even know what voter pre-registration was. The ones that did had already pre-registered through the Division of Motor Vehicles when they got their driver’s license.

    This pathway to voter pre-registration, while helpful, often disproportionality favors higher socioeconomic status students due to the economic barriers of getting a driver’s license, such as being able to afford gas or a car. By implementing this education into high schools, students across the state will be more equitably reached.

    Already, schools commonly host voter registration drives during lunch periods or between classes, but with students’ busy schedules these options are not convenient or motivating enough for most students. A more effective option would be to give students time in class to pre-register after being taught about the process. Moreover, this lesson could be followed up with an in-class voting demonstration to make the in-person polling process more familiar and comfortable for students.

    Beyond these simple changes, however, students still oftentimes lack basic knowledge of the importance of local governments and elections.

    It’s not enough for students to simply know how to vote. They must know what they’re voting for, nationally and locally. In many ways, an uneducated vote can be just as harmful as no vote at all.

    Instead, schools should push for students to be educated about offices down the ballot. They might know who the presidential candidates are and what power they’ll have in office, but do they know about the role of the District Attorney and who the candidates are? What about the State Superintendent and their impact on local education?

    As we look to the 2024 Presidential election this November, we’re sure to see the youth vote become more consequential than ever before. Regardless of political views, every young voter deserves to exercise this fundamental right because in a thriving democracy, every single voice should be heard — not just the voices of those who already have the resources to make themselves heard.

    By educating and empowering students to vote, our electoral process becomes more equitable, and the power of democracy rightfully falls back to the people.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Shane Hildebrand
    2d ago
    the public school system is an absolute failure, with every child in every subject.
    Rich Fink
    2d ago
    Absolutely! It should be required in every public school across the country
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Josh Cowen on “How Billionaires Created a Culture War and Sold School Vouchers”
    NC Newsline9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney10 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy