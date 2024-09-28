Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NC Newsline

    Mark Robinson visits hospital to treat burns after Mount Airy campaign stop

    By Galen Bacharier,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1gwB_0vn641Fz00

    Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Brantley's Village Restaurant in Oriental, North Carolina on Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: Galen Bacharier)

    Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson went to the hospital Friday evening after being burnt during a campaign event.

    Matt Hurley, a political consultant recently hired onto Robinson’s campaign, wrote on social media that the Republican gubernatorial candidate was “currently being treated for burns following an incident at a campaign event in Mt. Airy.” The Washington Post reported on X that Robinson attended a truck show and burned his hand while leaning against a truck.

    “He is in good spirits,” Hurley added.

    Another staffer later confirmed that Robinson was treated for second-degree burns at Northern Regional Hospital, and would be back on the campaign trail Saturday.

    “He is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning,” communications director Mike Lonergan said.

    Robinson returned to the campaign trail for a series of stops Friday, competing with severe storms and aiming to move past a CNN story that has rocked his campaign.

    He was scheduled to speak at the Moore County Republican Headquarters in Pinehurst, a Golden Corral in Laurinburg, and a Mexican restaurant in Rockingham before attending the truck show and parade in Mount Airy.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Michelle Grimes
    19h ago
    he needs to get used to heat.
    Alan Arthurs
    20h ago
    You got time to lean? You got time to clean. Hahahaha
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson treated for burns after accidentally touching exhaust pipe
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Gov. Roy Cooper: Trump ‘needs to suffer the consequences’ of backing Mark Robinson in NC
    newsfromthestates.com5 days ago
    Fact Check: Pics Showing Young Kamala Harris 'Working as Escort' Aren't Real
    Snopes7 days ago
    Trump Goes Ballistic in All-Caps Rant Claiming Women Will ‘NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION’ If He Wins
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business7 hours ago
    Drone video of historic Biltmore Village under water after flooding in North Carolina
    Fox Weather1 day ago
    1,000 people reported unaccounted for in North Carolina county hit hardest by Hurricane Helene
    New York Post23 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena7 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Interstate 40 partially collapses after catastrophic rains in North Carolina
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    'Embarrassing': J.D. Vance shakes hands in parking lot when sandwich shop won't let him in
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home
    CNN2 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Josh Cowen on “How Billionaires Created a Culture War and Sold School Vouchers”
    NC Newsline7 days ago
    Former Model is Killed, Has Womb Removed and is Put in a Blender By Loving Husband
    Kisha Walker2 days ago
    Armed Man Comes Inches from Obama in Hollywood. Secret Service Again Called into Question
    Latin Times4 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Kellyanne Conway’s daughter confronts her mom: ‘You had more rights when you were my age’
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Western NC impacts: Biltmore Village flooded, Blue Ridge Parkway closed, thousands lose power
    WRAL News5 days ago
    Action Star Jeff Bridges, 74, Recounts Dismissing Night Sweats & Itchy Legs As Due To Filming In Montana, But It Was Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
    SurvivorNet4 days ago
    Snack Sold In North Carolina Recalled Over 'Serious' Concern
    WDCG G1053 days ago
    Aerial video shows devastating floods in North Carolina
    CNN1 day ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena19 days ago
    North Carolina Town Is Named the State's Most Exciting Foodie City Destination
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Republicans score election litigation win in North Carolina
    The Center Square2 days ago
    High school football player dies in North Carolina
    247Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy