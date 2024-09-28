Mark Robinson visits hospital to treat burns after Mount Airy campaign stop

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Brantley's Village Restaurant in Oriental, North Carolina on Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: Galen Bacharier)

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson went to the hospital Friday evening after being burnt during a campaign event.

Matt Hurley, a political consultant recently hired onto Robinson’s campaign, wrote on social media that the Republican gubernatorial candidate was “currently being treated for burns following an incident at a campaign event in Mt. Airy.” The Washington Post reported on X that Robinson attended a truck show and burned his hand while leaning against a truck.

“He is in good spirits,” Hurley added.

Another staffer later confirmed that Robinson was treated for second-degree burns at Northern Regional Hospital, and would be back on the campaign trail Saturday.

“He is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning,” communications director Mike Lonergan said.

Robinson returned to the campaign trail for a series of stops Friday, competing with severe storms and aiming to move past a CNN story that has rocked his campaign.

He was scheduled to speak at the Moore County Republican Headquarters in Pinehurst, a Golden Corral in Laurinburg, and a Mexican restaurant in Rockingham before attending the truck show and parade in Mount Airy.