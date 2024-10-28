Who’s funding the groups for and against Ohio Issue 1?

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The group backing Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment to change how the state’s political districts are drawn , has raised nearly $34 million more than the organization against the measure.

Pro-Issue 1 group Citizens Not Politicians has raised $39,476,270 since the start of the campaign last year, including $12.5 million donated since July 1. The group’s latest election finance report shows that they have spent more than $37 million of that haul so far, with about $25 million going to advertising.

The group’s top donor is Article IV, a nonprofit that provides support to state-led campaigns to “give citizens more choice and agency in how their government is run,” which has given nearly $10 million. The Ohio Education Association, the union representing Ohio’s teachers and faculty members, has donated $2 million, and Our American Future Foundation, a left-leaning advocacy group, has given $2.45 million.

Anti-Issue 1 group Ohio Works has raised $5.6 million since late August and has spent about $4.5 million. A majority of that, nearly $3.5 million, has been used for television advertising through Strategic Media Placement. The group also sent $70,000 to Agincourt Political Consultants, a firm where former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik is president.

The group’s top donor is the American Jobs and Growth Fund, a conservative group that also opposed Issue 2 last year legalizing recreational marijuana in Ohio , who has given $1.75 million. Ohioans for a Healthy Economy, a group tied to the chamber of commerce, has donated $1 million, and American Action Network, a group supporting Republicans, gave $400,000.

If passed, Issue 1 would eliminate the Ohio Redistricting Commission , made up of seven politicians who are responsible for drawing the districts for seats in Congress, the Ohio House and the Ohio Senate. In place of the commission, Issue 1 would create a panel of 15 Ohio citizens , selected by retired judges from across the political spectrum, who would draw boundaries for the state’s 15 congressional districts, 33 state Senate districts and 99 state House districts.

Citizens Not Politicians and Ohio Works are both using the term “gerrymandering,” a practice where political maps are manipulated to favor one side over the other, in their marketing. Proponents say that passing Issue 1 will end gerrymandering, while opponents say passing it will force more gerrymandering upon the state.

A “yes” vote would be in support of the citizen-led commission, and a “no” vote would keep the politician’s redistricting commission as is.

Citizens Not Politicians has argued a change is needed after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled seven times that the redistricting commission’s maps were unconstitutionally favoring Republicans . The group boasts endorsements from more than 100 organizations, like the American Federation of Teachers and the Ohio Farmers Union, along with support from nonpartisan election experts.

“Issue 1 is an effective remedy to Ohio’s long-standing problem with partisan gerrymandering and should be adopted by Ohio’s voters to restore the integrity of democracy in the state,” said Edward B. Foley, director of Ohio State University’s Election Law program at the Moritz College of Law.

Ohio Works argues Issue 1 would “gerrymander more than what we have now” through “an unaccountable commission” comprised of members who could yield “virtually unlimited power to spend Ohio tax dollars, with no control by Ohio voters.” The group is backed by a number of organizations, like the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

“Our concern is, if passed, the consequence could result in raising the cost of doing business in Ohio, making our state less competitive for business, and impacting critical issues our members care deeply about,” said Steve Stivers, Ohio Chamber of Commerce president.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.