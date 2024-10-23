Arson, assault among more than 60 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — More than 60 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents have been reported in Ohio since June 2022, including an effort to burn down an inclusive church and a deadly assault against a transgender person.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation tracked more than 1,850 of these incidents across the nation from June 1, 2022, to Oct. 1 of this year. The incidents include more than 450 protests, 320 acts of vandalism, 200 bomb threats, 130 assaults and 45 cases of arson, resulting in at least 161 injuries and 21 deaths.

“LGBTQ Americans continue to face soaring levels of hate and extremism targeting us for who we are, and our allies for supporting us,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of GLAAD, in the report. “We’ve already seen at least 25 transgender and gender-nonconforming people killed in the U.S. in 2024, 72% of which were people of color.”

GLAAD’s report found two arson incidents occurred in Ohio, the first when Alliance man Aimenn D. Penny tried to burn down the Community Church of Chesterland in March 2023 because of the church’s plan to host two events with drag queens. Penny plead guilty to a church arson hate crime charge and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. The second incident occurred in June 2023 when someone set fire to a Pride flag at a home in Hudson.

The organization also noted two reports of assault. A transgender woman named Kassim Omar became paralyzed after being shot by two teenagers at a Columbus apartment complex in 2022. Omar died from her injuries last month. The second assault occurred when a man reportedly shouted homophobic slurs and assaulted a gay man in Cleveland in June 2023.

Twenty-four reports of anti-LGBTQ+ protests, 15 reports of propaganda distribution, 13 reports of harassment or threats, and 10 reports of vandalism, theft or property damage round out GLAAD’s tracked incidents in Ohio.

The report comes after a NBC News tally named Ohio as one of at least two dozen states where LGBTQ-themed decorations were targeted during Pride month in June. The tally noted several incidents in Ohio, the first in early June when thieves were caught on home security systems stealing Pride flags from front yards in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood

Jackie Sansavera, the owner of German Village bar Rumours, came forward and said the bar’s flags were also stolen . Sansavera said three people in a silver minivan were caught on camera driving past the building only to stop, hop out and steal eight Pride flags hanging on the bar’s fence.

In July, a LGBTQ+ bar in Columbus’ Old North neighborhood came forward and alleged they were victims of a hate crime . Cora Helton, the owner of Bossy Grrls Pin Up Joint, told NBC4 that a man came inside the bar yelling homophobic slurs, broke the glass door and assaulted a bartender.

A rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate is why Ellis said GLAAD has launched its “Anti-LGBTQ Extremism Reporting Tracker,” a central hub for resources and original reporting on hate and extremism impacting LGBTQ people in the U.S. Through analysis of this data, the “ALERT Desk” provides in-depth information to keep the community aware, as well as resources for key stakeholders fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ hate at the local, state, and federal levels.

“Too many anti-LGBTQ incidents go unreported and uninvestigated, as survivors navigate fears of retaliation and forced outing, fraught relationships with law enforcement, and media coverage that fails to recognize the importance of accurately reporting on LGBTQ identities,” said Ellis. “The ALERT Desk seeks to challenge these narratives by providing a dedicated space for these stories.”

GLAAD’s report also connected the rise in incidents to more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been introduced in state legislatures across the county. In Ohio, legislation to ban gender-affirming care for minors and to prohibit trans female athletes’ participation in women’s sports went into effect in August . A recent Trevor Project study found t hese types of state laws have caused up to a 72% increase in suicide attempts among trans and nonbinary youth.

House Bill 183 is also advancing through the Ohio Statehouse, which would prohibit schools from allowing trans students to use a bathroom that doesn’t correspond with the gender assigned to them at birth. The bill states institutions are required to set separate facilities based on a student’s “biological sex,” meaning “the sex listed on a person’s official birth record.”

Other anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed in Ohio include House Bill 245 to ban “adult cabaret performances,” defined as a show “harmful to juveniles” that features “entertainers who exhibit a gender identity that is different from the performers’ or entertainers’ gender assigned at birth.” House Bill 8 would require teachers to notify parents before teaching “sexuality content” and of any change in a student’s mental, emotional or physical health.

