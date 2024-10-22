Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC4 Columbus

    How Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio’s elections are secured

    By David Rees,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUieB_0wGsIlQc00

    COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — As early and mail-in voting is underway for Nov. 5’s general election, Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio is home to one of the most secure election systems in the nation.

    Ohio is “the gold standard for elections administration” because the state’s system is run at the local level by 88 county boards of elections who are each overseen by two Republicans and two Democrats, LaRose said in a new video outlining his office’s initiatives to ensure Ohio’s elections are secure. The secretary explained that, unlike in other states, these partisan officials work with one another to hold each other accountable.

    What yes or no vote really means for Ohio Issue 1

    “In Ohio, we take pride in making it both easy to vote and hard to cheat. That’s why I’ve made election integrity a top priority for our administration,” said LaRose in the recorded video. “Unfortunately, that doesn’t stop people from spreading conspiracies, fake news, and otherwise false information.”

    Ohio’s voting machines are under bipartisan surveillance, and they’re kept in storage systems with dual locks that require a Republican key and a Democratic key to open, LaRose said. The state also boasts a bipartisan process called logic and accuracy testing, a battery of tests conducted by Republican and Democratic election officials to make sure that every single piece of equipment works properly before it’s deployed to voting locations.

    In the secretary’s office, they have a bipartisan board that certifies every voting system in the state. LaRose said this starts with guaranteeing that no voting machine can ever be connected to the internet — no Wi-Fi, no Bluetooth, no LAN connection, strictly air gapped and not accessible to the outside world.

    “Our bipartisan teams in each county also conduct what we call a post-election audit. This means hand counting the paper ballots to compare them to the election day results and assuring accuracy,” said LaRose. “During the time I’ve been in this office, we’ve had over 99.9% accuracy when you compare the electronic results to those hard-copy paper ballots.”

    LaRose also launched “one of the first in the nation election integrity units,” a full-time investigative team with people with election experience and law enforcement experience devoted to solely focusing on election law enforcement.” Many other states are now following the state’s lead with this investigative capacity to go after and refer for prosecution any election crime that occurs, LaRose said.

    Majority of Ohio voters favor Issue 1 redistricting amendment, poll shows

    The secretary has also implemented an extensive audit of the voters rolls, removing thousands of inactive or ineligible voters, and has adopted Ohio’s first mandatory citizenship check on all new voter registrations. These ongoing processes is why Ohio voters can have confidence their ballot will be counted accurately, he said.

    “Ohio has one of the most secure and successful election systems in the nation,” said LaRose.

    Those wishing to vote early can cast ballots at county boards of elections most days leading up to the weekend before Election Day, so long as they come with photo identification. Here’s the remaining days when you can vote early:

    • Oct. 21-25: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Oct. 27: 1 to 5 p.m.
    • Oct. 28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Oct. 29: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    • Oct. 30 – Nov. 1: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Nov. 3: 1 to 5 p.m.

    Those who are still wishing to vote by mail can request an absentee ballot up to seven days before the election, which is Oct. 29, but must return it by mail or in person to their county board. Learn more about early in-person and mail-in voting here .

    There are many resources on the secretary’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

    • View your sample ballot, once completed, here .
    • Find your Nov. 5 polling location here .
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Danny
    1d ago
    Ohio's biggest glory seeking kiss up.
    Ronald Germ
    1d ago
    bullshit
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Menendez brothers resentencing decision expected this week
    NBC4 Columbus11 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    What comes next in the trial for former police officer who fatally shot Andre Hill
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Ohio investigating cases of illegal voting
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    'Left behind': Vulnerable Dem incumbent in key swing state slammed for putting 'knife in back' of workers
    Fox News2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Arson, assault among more than 60 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents reported in Ohio
    NBC4 Columbus23 hours ago
    Delaware man convicted in ‘broad daylight’ shooting death of 38-year-old
    NBC4 Columbus9 hours ago
    Dogs rescued from filthy, dilapidated home with half-eaten cat inside: Police
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Before Ashville ‘vicious’ dog killings, owners received a history of legal action and warnings
    NBC4 Columbus16 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Court ruling drills down on Ohio animal cruelty law
    NBC4 Columbus13 hours ago
    Man critical after shot from outside his northeast Columbus apartment
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    IRS unveils 2025 income tax brackets: Where do you fall?
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Jury selected in trial for ex-officer who fatally shot man
    NBC4 Columbus22 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Victim in Victorian Village shooting was ‘Baby Shark’ rapper Ralan Styles
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Despite E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says customers should feel confident eating at chain
    NBC4 Columbus14 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy