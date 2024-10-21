Ohio State-Penn State kickoff time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — No. 4 Ohio State’s anticipated game on the road against No. 3 Penn State now has a start time.

The marquee Big Ten showdown in Happy Valley on Nov. 2 will begin at noon. Assuming both Ohio State and Penn State win their respective games on Saturday, this will be a top-four matchup and mark the first time since 2017 the Buckeyes play two top-five teams in the regular season.

This will be the eighth straight meeting between Ohio State and Penn State where both teams are ranked and could be the first since 1996 when they are both in the top-five.

This is the second game this season that Ohio State has faced a ranked opponent. On Oct. 12, the Buckeyes lost 32-31 at Oregon in primetime on NBC4 . Next week’s game at Beaver Stadium will also be Penn State’s second game this season against a ranked opponent.

Before the Buckeyes face Penn State, they will host Nebraska at noon at Ohio Stadium Saturday in their first game since losing to Oregon.

Remaining Ohio State football schedule

Oct. 26: vs. Nebraska (noon)

Nov. 2: at. Penn State (noon)

Nov. 9: vs. Purdue

Nov. 16: at. Northwestern (noon or 3:30 p.m.)

Nov. 23: vs. Indiana

Nov. 30: vs. Michigan (noon)

Penn State is one of nine teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision that is still undefeated as it chases its first berth in the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions have beaten West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kent State, Illinois, UCLA, and USC this season behind a strong defense and offense led by quarterback Drew Allar.

Next up for the third-ranked team in the nation is a difficult road trip to Wisconsin (5-2) Saturday night. That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4.

Ohio State has been a thorn in Penn State’s side in recent years with wins in the last seven games between the two. The last Nittany Lions win was in 2016 when they beat the No. 2 Buckeyes 24-21 as an unranked team, capped by the signature “Block Six” play when Penn State’s Marcus Allen swatted a Buckeye field goal attempt and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

The Nittany Lions currently sit above the Buckeyes in the Big Ten standings and are grouped with Indiana and Oregon as the last unbeaten teams in the conference. No. 1 Oregon will look to stay unbeaten in a headline 3:30 p.m. game against No. 20 Illinois, while No. 13 Indiana hosts a struggling Washington team at noon. If the season ended today, Indiana would play Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.