Beautiful fall weekend for outdoor activities

A broad zone of high pressure from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic area will keep our weather sunny and dry, with a gradual warming trend the next several days. A light west breeze and sparkling skies made for a beautiful weekend.

High temperatures will warm into the mid- to upper 70s, and mornings will be a milder, in the mid-40s to low 50s, with some valley fog.

A small chance for a few showers will arrive ahead of a cold front Wednesday night, which will sweep in cooler air later in the week.

The end of the week will dry and seasonably cool, with a mix of sun and clouds, as high pressure builds down from the Great Lakes. Next weekend will bring a gradual warmup.

Forecast

Tonight: Clear. Low 43

Monday: Sunny. High 77 (44)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 78 (48)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 77 (53)

Thursday: Early clouds, clearing, cooler. High 60 (43)

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High 64 (38)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 68 (44)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 71 (44)

