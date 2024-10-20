Sunny skies and fair conditions this Sunday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny skies, high 75

Tonight: Clear and calm, low 46

Monday: Few clouds, high 77 (50)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 78 (53)

Wednesday: Overnight showers, high 78 (42)

Thursday: Clearing & cooler, high 61 (38)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A beautiful Sunday is in store for all of Central Ohio. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has settled over the region skies will stay bright and sunny. This is the perfect recipe for fantastic weather for any outdoor plans including seeing the fall foliage, visiting a pumpkin patch, or going through a corn maze.

The draw of warmer air from the south will bump up the temperatures just a little bit more. With highs in the mid 70s temperatures will run about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be slightly breezier from the southwest at speeds of 5-10 mph.

Tonight continues the fair conditions for across the area. Clear skies and light winds will be present all night long. Lows will fall to the mid 40s.

The start of the work week will also stay warm with plenty of sunshine. More clouds will increase by Tuesday. A cold front will make its way towards Central Ohio by Wednesday night brining a few rain shower chances. Cooler and seasonable conditions return by the end of the work week with another round of sunshine.

