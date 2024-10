Man killed, suspect arrested in Victorian Village shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — One man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning in a north Columbus neighborhood.

A police dispatcher said officers were sent to the 300 block of West 3rd Avenue in Victorian Village at around 5 a.m. Officers arrived and were met by an individual who told them a man was inside the building suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers found the shooting victim, 22-year-old Michael Robinson. Medics pronounced Robinson dead at 5:10 a.m. The suspect in Robinson’s shooting, 24-year-old Mahamood Hassan, was arrested and charged with murder. This is his fourth criminal charge after previous charges of criminal tresspassing and two for theft, according to Franklin County Municipal Court Records.

Hassan is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday at 9 a.m.

