Development featuring food hall, apartments proposed in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A mixed use development featuring restaurants, bars, food hall and more is being proposed in the heart of Grove City Town Center.

Axiom Ventures, a Columbus-based developer, submitted plans for a dynamic entertainment destination called “Broadway Live.” According to the proposal, the space will be an area where residents can live, shop, dine and meet with friends and family.

(Courtesy: Axiom Ventures)

The development will be located at Broadway and Columbus Street, according to the proposal. Plans include a 16,400-square-foot food hall featuring five vendors, an indoor-outdoor bar, a large interior stage and even an upstairs golf-themed bar and lounge called “The Club House.” The development will also feature a walkable urban streetscape with five additional dining options, retail spaces and more.

The outdoor area will feed into the William F. Breck Public Plaza, where LED screens will showcase live sporting events, movies and other programming, according to the proposal. Plans also feature a luxury apartment building with 150 units called “The Apex.” Right now, the proposal is a preliminary development plan.

