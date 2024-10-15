Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC4 Columbus

    Bexley promotes stray puppy from city streets to City Hall

    By Katie Millard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBoRa_0w7Kr2yV00

    BEXLEY, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A newly appointed Bexley official is garnering community praise after her success despite her young age. At just a few months old, Madi is a pioneer in her field as Bexley’s new official city dog.

    The appointment came after Animal Control Officer Amy Jennings rescued a box of abandoned puppies in Bexley. Although it is unclear exactly what breed the dogs were, Bexley Director of Administration and Development Megan Meyer said the team’s best guess is a lab and dachshund mix.

    “Many of the pups were adopted into the Bexley community that very day, but one particular pup stole our team’s heart, earning her a special position as our official City of Bexley dog,” city officials shared on Facebook.

    Small businesses in Lancaster see boost after LGBTQ controversy

    Madison “Madi” Roosevelt was named for Roosevelt Avenue, which runs through the center of Bexley, and to honor the late mayor David Madison. Madison served as mayor for 32 years, and died on June 1 at age 92. More than 220 residents voted on the name through a poll in the city’s weekly e-newsletter, Meyer said.

    Madi is undergoing some “important growing-up stuff” as she settles into her position, city officials said, but soon she will split her time between City Hall and the police station during her shifts.

    When she’s not at work, Community Liaison Officer Clayton Adams with the police department cares for Madi at night. Meyer said she goes home with Adams after his shift each evening and returns with him in the morning.

    Families prep marathon’s ‘Angel Mile’

    Meyer joked that Madi’s role will involve data entry and records management, but Madi is truly a personality hire. Meyer said Bexley is a “proud” dog-friendly community, pointing to last year’s opening of Bexley’s first dog park and a years-old tradition of welcoming leashed dogs to City Hall with treats and a water bowl.

    “Madi is a testament to all this, and for an added benefit, she’s been a wonderful stress reliever for our staff and greeter for our visitors,” Meyer said.

    City officials said community members across the board helped once the puppies were found. Mayor Ben Kessler said he helped foster a puppy from the litter, and officials thanked Bexley Animal Hospital and local pet store Hollywood Feed, which provided essentials for Madi and helped her settle in.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    A camera caught her cat’s disappearance in a plastic bag. No charges have been filed
    NBC4 Columbus3 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Pretzels At This Ohio Bakery Are So Delicious, They’ll Make You A Fan For Life
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Columbus invests $2 million to train hundreds of skilled workers
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Mother outraged at Columbus school’s response after assault sends 11-year-old to hospital
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Missing infant found after Ohio Amber Alert issued, suspect in custody
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    How genetic testing saved the lives of a daughter and her mother
    NBC4 Columbus11 hours ago
    McDonald’s largest fry producer closes factory; CEO blames $5 meals
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s daughter arrested in Beverly Hills in domestic violence case
    NBC4 Columbus18 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Ohio among top 10 states with most accessible healthcare, according to Forbes
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Columbus Zoo receives three new manatees for rehabilitation, send two back to Florida
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Local Mediterranean chain opens fifth central Ohio eatery
    NBC4 Columbus19 hours ago
    Pandas will debut at National Zoo in January
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Despite loss to Michigan, Buckeyes set records and make memories at the Schott
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy