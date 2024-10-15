Bexley promotes stray puppy from city streets to City Hall

BEXLEY, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A newly appointed Bexley official is garnering community praise after her success despite her young age. At just a few months old, Madi is a pioneer in her field as Bexley’s new official city dog.

The appointment came after Animal Control Officer Amy Jennings rescued a box of abandoned puppies in Bexley. Although it is unclear exactly what breed the dogs were, Bexley Director of Administration and Development Megan Meyer said the team’s best guess is a lab and dachshund mix.

“Many of the pups were adopted into the Bexley community that very day, but one particular pup stole our team’s heart, earning her a special position as our official City of Bexley dog,” city officials shared on Facebook.

Madison “Madi” Roosevelt was named for Roosevelt Avenue, which runs through the center of Bexley, and to honor the late mayor David Madison. Madison served as mayor for 32 years, and died on June 1 at age 92. More than 220 residents voted on the name through a poll in the city’s weekly e-newsletter, Meyer said.

Madi is undergoing some “important growing-up stuff” as she settles into her position, city officials said, but soon she will split her time between City Hall and the police station during her shifts.

When she’s not at work, Community Liaison Officer Clayton Adams with the police department cares for Madi at night. Meyer said she goes home with Adams after his shift each evening and returns with him in the morning.

Meyer joked that Madi’s role will involve data entry and records management, but Madi is truly a personality hire. Meyer said Bexley is a “proud” dog-friendly community, pointing to last year’s opening of Bexley’s first dog park and a years-old tradition of welcoming leashed dogs to City Hall with treats and a water bowl.

“Madi is a testament to all this, and for an added benefit, she’s been a wonderful stress reliever for our staff and greeter for our visitors,” Meyer said.

City officials said community members across the board helped once the puppies were found. Mayor Ben Kessler said he helped foster a puppy from the litter, and officials thanked Bexley Animal Hospital and local pet store Hollywood Feed, which provided essentials for Madi and helped her settle in.

