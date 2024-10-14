Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC4 Columbus

    Whitehall buys $49,000 police drone as privacy questions linger

    By Katie Millard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JR62B_0w62RGMC00

    WHITEHALL, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The City of Whitehall approved the purchase of a $49,000 drone , despite concerns from some councilmembers and community members.

    The ordinance was approved on Oct. 1 with five votes in favor and two against. Citizens commenting under the council meeting’s livestream did not feel all their questions were answered, and neither did councilmember Gerald Dixon.

    A camera caught her cat’s disappearance in a plastic bag. No charges have been filed

    Many of these questions revolved around citizen privacy protections. The day of the vote, Dixon, who voted against the ordinance, told NBC4 he thought city council should understand what the drone policy would look like more clearly before voting. Several councilmembers pushed back against Dixon during the meeting and said they trusted police leadership to know what the department needed.

    “Now that the legislation to purchase the drone has passed, while I may speak out for or against it in the future, it is a done deal for now,” Dixon said on Oct. 8. “They wanted no input on policies before the vote. I’m certain my thoughts on policy post-vote will receive the same consideration.”

    The councilmembers who did not vote in favor of the drone both voted to postpone the vote to provide more time to answer questions, but the motion was struck down.

    A formal policy has not yet been implemented, but Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen said the drone will have similar regulations to other police recording systems like body cameras and license plate readers.

    Crispen said the drone will be dispatched with supervisor approval and clarified any use will be documented with user identification to maintain a record in the case of any misuse. Crispen said if there were any violations, the officer behind them would be subject to discipline.

    “I am aware that a few people are concerned with it; they have every right to be cautious and protective of their privacy rights,” Crispen said. “As such, I can only reaffirm my commitment to ensuring the drone program, as well as everything we do, is in line with sound Constitutional principles rooted in civil liberties.”

    West Side bar, site of double murder, set to close

    The company behind the technology, Paladin, also offers sample policy for cities implementing drones. The morning of the vote, Dixon said his requests to see these policies had not been fulfilled.

    As an assurance, Crispen said the drone’s camera must be activated to record, and that when it is en route, its camera points to the horizon rather than down toward private property. According to Paladin’s website, company policies state the drone is “never” allowed to be used unless it is a direct response to a 911 call about an emergency.

    The hefty price tag, paid out of a police trust fund, was an additional concern for those with questions about the investment. The day of the vote, Dixon said he had not been told the drone purchase would be an annual — rather than one-time — $49,000 fee, and only found out from reading NBC4 coverage .

    Citizen commenters raised questions as to where future funding may come from. During council’s discussion, supporters in favor of the drone argued they did not have to renew it for another year if they did not feel it was worth the cost.

    Small businesses in Lancaster see boost after LGBTQ+ controversy

    “Until or unless it appears in the budget, I’m sure my thoughts and concerns will fall on deaf ears,” Dixon said. “In Whitehall, unless you’re part of the status quo, you’re really nothing.”

    Whitehall is not the first central Ohio agency to implement drones in its police force. In 2017 , the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was one of only four law enforcement agencies in the country to use drones as part of its force. The drones are used by the sheriff’s office to help with searches and provide overwatch, such as when officers used the drone to locate two lost hunters and lead them to safety.

    According to the ACLU, more than 1,400 police departments used drones as of July 2023.

    Crispen said the division is actively working with Paladin to schedule training and installation, with no formal dates set but an optimistic timeline of implementing the program by November.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    blackqueen81
    1d ago
    I live in Whitehall and I better not see one flying and spying over me and my patio I like to sit out there naked sometimes
    Papa Het
    1d ago
    we already use the surrounding city's. we want them to do their job but bellyache over new technology.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    NFL Analyst Urges Browns to Trade Myles Garrett
    NBC4 Columbus23 hours ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    NBC4 Columbus13 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
    NBC4 Columbus13 hours ago
    Special needs teen missing in Gahanna found safe
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Man dead after striking utility pole while driving in Columbus, police say
    NBC4 Columbus3 days ago
    Coca-Cola recalls ‘zero sugar’ lemonade after it’s found to contain full sugar
    NBC4 Columbus13 hours ago
    Reba McEntire juggles ‘The Voice’ and new comedy ‘Happy’s Place’
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Columbus police searching for answers in downtown nightclub homicide
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Doritos to open its first-ever restaurant
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    NBC4 Columbus16 hours ago
    Columbus Zoo receives three new manatees for rehabilitation, send two back to Florida
    NBC4 Columbus19 hours ago
    Driver in critical condition after fiery crash in southeast Columbus
    NBC4 Columbus3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee shot while walking dog in Las Vegas
    NBC4 Columbus8 hours ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    Annual Alzheimer’s walk raises $945K
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy