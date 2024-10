‘Dancing with the Stars: Live’ to perform in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A tour featuring professional dancers from the television show “Dancing with the Stars” and celebrity guests will perform in Columbus this winter.

Professional dancers Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold will entertain at shows across the country during this year’s “Dancing with the Stars: Live” tour.

Kicking off on Jan. 7 in Virginia and consisting of 71 stops, the tour will also include celebrity guest stars that have yet to be announced. The dancers will perform in Columbus’ Mershon Auditorium, located at 1871 N. High St., on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

“Dancing with the Stars is massively popular with millions of fans watching our TV show each week, yet so few are able to come to Hollywood and secure a coveted seat in our live studio audience,” said Ryan O’Dowd, Executive Vice President of Entertainment and Music at BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. “With the DWTS Tour, we’re thrilled to unlock a rare and unique opportunity for our fans to experience live and in-person the magic they see each week on TV.”

Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore, who choreographed Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” and the movie “La La Land,” will be choreographing and directing this year’s show. Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live” go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.