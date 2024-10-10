Slight weekend warm-up, before big cool down next week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 68

Tonight: Clear sky, low 42

Friday: Sunny sky, high 74

Saturday: Few clouds, shower late, high 76

Sunday: Isolated showers, breezy, high 73

Monday: Clearing, colder, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

High pressure continues to dominate our Central Ohio forecast, giving us clear skies, cool mornings, and seasonable afternoons. Highs today top out in the upper 60s, with lots of sunshine, and just a light wind.

Frost alerts are in effect for some of our more rural counties going overnight and into Friday morning as lows dip close to freezing in some spots. Then for Friday afternoon, highs warm to the middle 70s and we hang onto the sunshine.

Morning lows will be warmer this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday. Clouds gradually start filtering in Saturday, ahead of a cold front that moves in overnight and into Sunday.

That will bring light, spotty shower activity early Sunday, and it also kicks in a strong breeze. Sunday highs drop back to the lower 70s.

Behind the cold front, temperatures drop significantly into next week.

-McKenna

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.