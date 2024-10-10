Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC4 Columbus

    Slight weekend warm-up, before big cool down next week

    By McKenna King,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIVSl_0w1RG59I00

    Central Ohio Weather and Radar

    QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

    • Today: Mainly sunny, high 68
    • Tonight: Clear sky, low 42
    • Friday: Sunny sky, high 74
    • Saturday: Few clouds, shower late, high 76
    • Sunday: Isolated showers, breezy, high 73
    • Monday: Clearing, colder, high 60

    FORECAST DISCUSSION:

    Happy Thursday!

    High pressure continues to dominate our Central Ohio forecast, giving us clear skies, cool mornings, and seasonable afternoons. Highs today top out in the upper 60s, with lots of sunshine, and just a light wind.

    Frost alerts are in effect for some of our more rural counties going overnight and into Friday morning as lows dip close to freezing in some spots. Then for Friday afternoon, highs warm to the middle 70s and we hang onto the sunshine.

    Morning lows will be warmer this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday. Clouds gradually start filtering in Saturday, ahead of a cold front that moves in overnight and into Sunday.

    That will bring light, spotty shower activity early Sunday, and it also kicks in a strong breeze. Sunday highs drop back to the lower 70s.

    Behind the cold front, temperatures drop significantly into next week.

    -McKenna

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tracking the next chance to view northern lights in Ohio
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Human remains found in Lancaster, woman arrested
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Ross County man’s body found in Scioto River
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Arrest made in deadly Deshler Park home invasion allegedly committed by father-son duo
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Warmer temps arrive ahead of strong weekend cold front
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    TD Bank hit with $3 billion fine over money laundering
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Badly decomposed body found at abandoned car wash in west Columbus
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    NBC4 Columbus9 hours ago
    Man guilty of killing two outside Columbus bar in 2023
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    1 killed, 23 rescued after equipment malfunction at tourist gold mine in Colorado
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Nick Chubb Expected To Make Season Debut For Browns In Week 7
    NBC4 Columbus6 hours ago
    Man dead after striking utility pole while driving in Columbus, police say
    NBC4 Columbus14 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    World-traveling dog trainer brings talents home, opens dog lodge in central Ohio
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Florida deputies help pregnant woman in labor during Milton
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Unsolved Ohio: Woman missing since 2022 under ‘very suspicious’ circumstances
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    NBC4 Columbus11 hours ago
    New Albany school gives parents look at learning difficulties
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Photos: Northern lights as seen in central Ohio
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Fidelity data breach exposed info from 77,000 customers: Was your account compromised?
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Ohio State super fan ‘Dr. Buckeye’ takes special birthday trip to Oregon game
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Invasive brown stink bugs are everywhere — but for how much longer?
    NBC4 Columbus16 hours ago
    Customers say central Ohio haunt business ghosted them
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Former Columbus City School teacher sentenced for distributing monkey torture videos
    NBC4 Columbus19 hours ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Grove City businesses team up to help hurricane victims
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy