    Warrant Watch: Man wanted for fatal stabbing may be hiding in abandoned property

    By Kerry Charles,

    1 days ago

    COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A man who does home repair jobs is wanted for murder, accused of stabbing the victim multiple times.

    Jose Luis Bautista is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He is wanted for murder by the Columbus Division of Police. Officers and the U.S. Marshals Service said a knife was used to attack the victim.

    “We take a stabbing the same as a shooting,” U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio Michael Black said. “It’s a violent crime. They both can cause serious harm to an individual.”

    The affidavit filed in Franklin County Municipal Court shows the incident happened on Aug. 1 around noon. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim said he was stabbed by a man named Jose, according to court records.

    The victim, Julian Medina-Alvarez, was bleeding from his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died just hours later.

    “He is known to be working as a painter and doing construction in homes and remodeling homes,” Black said.

    The stabbing happened in the 600 block of Napolean Avenue. A witness told police that he saw Bautista, 26, push Medina-Alvarez out of the back door of a house, then use a knife to stab him in the chest. It is not clear what led to the altercation.

    Black said his teams will follow up on any leads regarding Bautista’s whereabouts.

    “We believe he’s still here someplace, probably hiding out in one of these abandoned homes someplace and that’s why it’s so important we get a lead, some intel from our community,” he said. “They may see him roaming around, they may see him hanging out at one of these properties and it’s important they let us know.”

    Anyone with details about Bautista’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at (614) 469-5540 or visit usmarshals.gov . You can also call Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Ivy Hill
    19h ago
    We need him off the streets
    Virgo H.
    23h ago
    No one proof reads anymore I guess 🤦🏾‍♀️
    View all comments
