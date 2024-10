Boone Jenner placed on injured reserve ahead of Blue Jackets’ opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Ahead of Thursday’s season opener, the Blue Jackets placed captain Boone Jenner on injured reserve as the club finalized its 23-man roster.

Columbus said that Jenner is out with an upper body injury. The Blue Jackets also placed forwards Justin Danforth (wrist), Jordan Dumais (lower body) and Max McCue (upper body) on the injured/non-roster list.

The forward has spent his entire NHL career with the Blue Jackets since he was chosen in the second round of the 2011 NHL draft. Last season, Jenner played in 58 games, scoring 22 goals and 13 assists as Columbus finished last in the Metropolitan Division.

The Blue Jackets open the 2024-25 season on Thursday on the road at the Minnesota Wild. You can see the full 23-man roster for the season opener below.

No. Name Position 4 Cole Sillinger Forward 7 Sean Kuraly Forward 18 Dylan Gambrell Forward 19 Adam Fantilli Forward 21 James van Riemsdyk Forward 23 Sean Monahan Forward 24 Mathieu Olivier Forward 27 Zach Aston-Reese Forward 59 Yegor Chinakhov Forward 62 Kevin Labanc Forward 82 Mikael Pyyhtia Forward 86 Kirill Marchenko Forward 91 Kent Johnson Forward 2 Jake Christiansen Defense 3 Jack Johnson Defense 8 Zach Werenski Defense 9 Ivan Provorov Defense 22 Jordan Harris Defense 44 Erik Gudbranson Defense 55 David Jiricek Defense 78 Damon Severson Defense 40 Daniil Tarasov Goaltender 90 Elvis Merzlikins Goaltender

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.