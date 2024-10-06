Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC4 Columbus

    Partly sunny skies, chance for PM storms

    By Bryan Still,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iTct_0vwGxqst00

    Central Ohio Weather and Radar

    QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

    • Today: Partly sunny/ iso. PM rain, high 86
    • Tonight: Clearing and very cool. low 47
    • Monday: Clearing & cooler, high 67 (44)
    • Tuesday: Sunny & brisk, high 69 (44)
    • Wednesday: Clear skies, high 68 (43)
    • Thursday: Sunny & mild, high 69 (46)

    FORECAST DISCUSSION:

    Another taste of summer returns to Central Ohio for Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. All at the same time wind gusts will increase to 25-30 mph. This comes ahead of a cold front that will move through late in the afternoon.

    A few areas, mainly east of the city, will see a couple of scattered showers with a rumble of thunder or two. This front will bring a marginal risk of severe weather east of the city.

    Tonight temperatures are going to drop really fast. By 11 o’clock it will be more than 20 degrees cooler than our daytime high. The air will cool down about another 20 degrees by tomorrow morning. Lows will fall to the mid 40s across Central Ohio.

    Monday starts of the work week very cool. With cold air settling in temperatures will stay in the mid-upper 60s all afternoon. Skies will continue to clear out and become very sunny once again.

    The majority of the work week will see temperatures at or slightly below normal with plenty of sunshine. There is a warming trend that begins by this upcoming weekend. Virtually no rain chances are expected from Monday onward.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Warm weekend, late storm Sunday, cooler week ahead
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    NBC4 Columbus18 hours ago
    Big Lots to close Columbus-area store, other Ohio locations after bankruptcy
    NBC4 Columbus3 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Fall-like temps, lots of sunshine for Central Ohio
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    NBC4 Columbus18 hours ago
    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024
    NBC4 Columbus13 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Milton dips to Category 4 as Florida braces for impact
    NBC4 Columbus2 hours ago
    What to know about early in-person, mail-in voting starts in Ohio
    NBC4 Columbus2 hours ago
    Columbus man sentenced for using grocery store to launder drug money, profiting $1 million
    NBC4 Columbus3 days ago
    Outlook for fall weather, and how much snow Ohio could see
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Here’s what Spirit Halloween seeks in an ‘ideal’ retail location
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Former Democratic HQ to be demolished for apartments
    NBC4 Columbus22 hours ago
    Save money by creating space
    NBC4 Columbus12 hours ago
    Vehicle of missing Marysville woman found in Alabama
    NBC4 Columbus3 hours ago
    Two children abducted in east Columbus found safe
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Will Milton make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane?
    NBC4 Columbus18 hours ago
    Buckeye Fashion Market to showcase women’s apparel at Ohio Stadium
    NBC4 Columbus23 hours ago
    Dirty Frank’s is set to open near Ohio State campus
    NBC4 Columbus22 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for 5th consecutive year
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago
    Former Ohio governor John Kasich: ‘I will not be voting for Donald Trump’
    NBC4 Columbus3 days ago
    Columbus restaurant raises funds for friend impacted by Hurricane Helene
    NBC4 Columbus3 days ago
    Human remains found along Ohio River
    NBC4 Columbus2 days ago
    Five people taken to hospital after car accident near Easton Town Center
    NBC4 Columbus3 days ago
    Columbus pledges $3 million more to fix data breach
    NBC4 Columbus12 hours ago
    4 dead after home explosion in Ohio
    NBC4 Columbus1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy