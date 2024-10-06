Partly sunny skies, chance for PM storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny/ iso. PM rain, high 86

Tonight: Clearing and very cool. low 47

Monday: Clearing & cooler, high 67 (44)

Tuesday: Sunny & brisk, high 69 (44)

Wednesday: Clear skies, high 68 (43)

Thursday: Sunny & mild, high 69 (46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Another taste of summer returns to Central Ohio for Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. All at the same time wind gusts will increase to 25-30 mph. This comes ahead of a cold front that will move through late in the afternoon.

A few areas, mainly east of the city, will see a couple of scattered showers with a rumble of thunder or two. This front will bring a marginal risk of severe weather east of the city.

Tonight temperatures are going to drop really fast. By 11 o’clock it will be more than 20 degrees cooler than our daytime high. The air will cool down about another 20 degrees by tomorrow morning. Lows will fall to the mid 40s across Central Ohio.

Monday starts of the work week very cool. With cold air settling in temperatures will stay in the mid-upper 60s all afternoon. Skies will continue to clear out and become very sunny once again.

The majority of the work week will see temperatures at or slightly below normal with plenty of sunshine. There is a warming trend that begins by this upcoming weekend. Virtually no rain chances are expected from Monday onward.

